ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

In Jakarta, Garcetti renews LA’s port partnership with Indonesia

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2hmI_0hdRvfza00

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities.

“We are pleased to partner with the Indonesian Port Corporation to collaborate on digital supply chain strategies as well as commercial trade competitiveness, infrastructure development and sustainable operations,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “Increased global competitiveness and supply chain innovation happens when ports join forces to share ideas and expertise.”

Garcetti, who is in Jakarta, Indonesia, also attended the Urban20 conference where he spoke about urban development, climate change and connectivity between cities. The mayor’s visit included meetings with Jakarta’s transportation department leadership, where the officials discussed best practices in Jakarta that Los Angeles could adopt as it transitions to a 100% zero-emission bus fleet.

“Los Angeles is one of the world’s true global cities, not just because of our diasporas and diverse demographics — it’s our pursuit of international partnerships to help bolster our economic strength, fight the climate crisis, and put equity at the center of every decision we make,” Garcetti said.

Urban20 is more than just another opportunity to share best practices and strengthen working relationships between cities around the world — it’s a chance to elevate the issues cities are facing to a national level, and help governments understand the steps we can take together to create a more sustainable and prosperous world,” the mayor added.

Garcetti will be in Tokyo on Thursday through Saturday, where he will explore clean energy policy through advanced technologies at ports and resource facilities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LADWP: Los Angeles on track for carbon-free energy by 2035

Los Angeles remains on track to reach its target of 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported during a council committee meeting Thursday. The goal is part of “LA100,” which seeks a future where the city is powered by 100% renewable, carbon-free energy....
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAX anticipates influx of passengers as Labor Day travel begins

High gas prices and crowded airports won’t deter millions of Southern Californians from heading out of town for the Labor Day weekend, with the travel crunch beginning Thursday on local freeways and at Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they anticipate 102,000 people to pass through security checkpoints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles could end COVID-19 eviction moratorium on Dec. 31

Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city’s housing department. The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

LA residents can begin deciding how city should spend $3 million

Los Angeles residents can submit ideas beginning Thursday for how the city should spend more than $3 million in city funds through the city’s Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department’s LA REPAIR Participatory Budgeting Program. Through October, residents in the neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Mission Hills, Panorama...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County urges COVID precaution over Labor Day holiday

With holiday weekend gatherings ahead — accompanied by a heat wave that’ll keep many people indoors — Los Angeles County’s public health director again preached caution against the spread of COVID-19 Friday, despite falling local transmission rates. The county on Thursday officially moved into the U.S....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
HeySoCal

Heat wave lingers in SoCal; sweaty Labor Day weekend ahead

The Southland broiled for yet another record-breaking day Friday, with oppressively high temperatures in the forecast throughout the holiday weekend, again raising fears of electrical shortages as residents crank up the air conditioning for relief from the persistent heat wave. The National Weather Service reported record highs across Southern California,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Rights of minor detainees expanded by LA federal judge

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered the Office of Refugee Resettlement to notify detained immigrant minors and their counsel when it decides against releasing them to parents or relatives and provide reasons for withholding release, according to court papers obtained Thursday. The order by U.S. District Judge Dolly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Jakarta#Mayor Of Los Angeles#Politics Local#Linus Business#The Port Of Los Angeles
HeySoCal

LA County COVID: 3,200 new cases; glitch affects hospital stats

Los Angeles County reported 3,237 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals appeared to fall again. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that COVID hospitalization figures are in flux due to an issue with the system used by hospitals to report patient numbers to the state. She said the problem has resulted in some questionable fluctuations in the numbers over the past week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southland

Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue decreasing

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates continued a downward trend just as new Omicron variant-targeted vaccines are set to roll out, according to figures released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped from 220 as of Monday to 206...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Brush fire near San Gabriel Dam in ANF 45% contained

A roughly 110-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam in the Angeles National Forest was 45% contained Thursday. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. As...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
HeySoCal

Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Avril Lavigne unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring eight-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne in connection with the 20th anniversary of the release of her first album, “Let Go.”. Lavigne shared with the crowd gathered for the ceremony in front of Amoeba Music a blown-up photo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Council seeks access to homeless database amid privacy concerns

Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The Council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy