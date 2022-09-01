Read full article on original website
KIMT
Chester Wood Parks Deer Hunting Lottery is Open
An annual lottery is now open to a limited number of deer hunters as part of Olmsted County Park's controlled hunt. Applications are now open to apply for Chester Woods Park's lottery hunt. An annual lottery is now open to a limited amount of deer hunters as part of Olmsted...
KIMT
Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
