California State

Fox40

Excessive heat warning extended to Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An excessive heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service for much of Northern and Central California, has been extended to Thursday at 8 p.m. The warning was previously scheduled to expire Wednesday evening. The forecast calls for afternoon temperatures in the Sacramento region peaking...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

What is the marine layer and what causes it?

A gloomy day with heavy overcast probably isn’t the first image conjured when people think of California. But for residents of San Francisco and other waterfront cities, it’s just a way of life. In summer months, San Francisco residents can often drive on the Golden Gate Bridge with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

