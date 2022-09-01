Read full article on original website
Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KKDszg.
Viral Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies
View Landon McChesney’s story in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington boy went viral again this weekend on Buckeye Gameday. The parents of an Upper Arlington boy named Landon wanted their son’s viral Gameday moment in Ann Arbor to happen again. The donations from the viral moment got them in genetic studies producing very […]
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu.
15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KK3McR.
Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households
Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wXzWMh.
Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Mayor, chief meet with community after fatal shooting by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders joined a town hall event led by the Columbus Urban League Saturday to discuss the recent string of police-involved shootings including the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man. The conversation was an hour-long with Columbus Urban League President Stephanie Hightower, who said the event was a […]
Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
Crew draw Chicago Fire 0-0 despite having 25 shots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew controlled its Saturday afternoon game against the Chicago Fire but were unable to score once despite having 25 shot attempts. The Black & Gold drew the Fire 0-0 at Lower.com Field for a league-leading 13th draw this season to extend its unbeaten run to six straight. Columbus owned […]
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
A 27-year-old man is in Franklin County jail after turning himself in to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon for a fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KNPgku.
How pollen can impact your day in central Ohio
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You may be sneezing and sniffling more for good reason lately. Perhaps your eyes are watering after spending time outdoors or mowing the lawn. We have entered the second part of allergy season in Ohio, when ragweed becomes more prevalent. Since the middle of August, ragweed has […]
Ohio State’s Seth Towns medically retiring from basketball
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Seth Towns announced Sunday on Twitter he’s medically retiring from basketball. The former Northland High School standout said his body “”is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season” and cited “a few setbacks this summer.” “After a few setbacks this summer and […]
