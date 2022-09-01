ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
NBC4 Columbus

Viral Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies

View Landon McChesney’s story in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington boy went viral again this weekend on Buckeye Gameday. The parents of an Upper Arlington boy named Landon wanted their son’s viral Gameday moment in Ann Arbor to happen again. The donations from the viral moment got them in genetic studies producing very […]
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households

Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
NBC4 Columbus

Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts to solve a three-year homicide investigation stemming from a south Columbus shooting. On July 24, 2019, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. after gunshots were detected, per police. As Columbus police officers drove to the scene, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Crew draw Chicago Fire 0-0 despite having 25 shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew controlled its Saturday afternoon game against the Chicago Fire but were unable to score once despite having 25 shot attempts. The Black & Gold drew the Fire 0-0 at Lower.com Field for a league-leading 13th draw this season to extend its unbeaten run to six straight. Columbus owned […]
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks' body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
NBC4 Columbus

How pollen can impact your day in central Ohio

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You may be sneezing and sniffling more for good reason lately. Perhaps your eyes are watering after spending time outdoors or mowing the lawn. We have entered the second part of allergy season in Ohio, when ragweed becomes more prevalent. Since the middle of August, ragweed has […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s Seth Towns medically retiring from basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Seth Towns announced Sunday on Twitter he’s medically retiring from basketball. The former Northland High School standout said his body “”is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season” and cited “a few setbacks this summer.” “After a few setbacks this summer and […]
