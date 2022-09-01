ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game

Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022. Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households

Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wXzWMh. Ohio State-Notre Dame rivalry extends to households. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond. Evening Weather Forecast 9-4-2022. Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return. Boy, 16, injured...
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in a three-year homicide investigation into a south Columbus shooting. Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022.
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3KK3McR. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport. NBC4 Noon 9/5/2022. Midday Forecast: September 5, 2022. Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus. Morning Forecast:...
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth laying off 58 employees in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth announced in a letter last week that it will be laying off 58 employees. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said it will lay off 58 associates, 56 of which […]
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal overdoses up 44% in Black community, CDC says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new study by the CDC found fatal drug overdoses increased by 44% among Black people in 2020. That is a sharp increase that’s been seen here in Franklin County as well. In Franklin County, the coroner’s office reported a 35% increase in opioid overdose deaths among African Americans alone. “It’s more […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured after car was shot at in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle with two teenage boys and one adult man was shot at overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton area of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the three victims were driving just before 1:15 a.m. near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when someone shot at the vehicle. According […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for suspects who shot 30-year-old in north Columbus

Police are searching for two suspects who shot a 30-year-old in north Columbus. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wT5sLc. Police searching for suspects who shot 30-year-old …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond. Evening Weather Forecast 9-4-2022. Greek Festival sees large turnout...
