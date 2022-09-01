HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!. Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.

