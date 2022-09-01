ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Families enjoy Labor Day festivities at Evans Town Center Park

AUGUSTA, (GA) - EVANS TOWN CENTER PARK was crowded TODAY AS MANY FAMILIES Took ADVANTAGE OF THE DAY OFF AND HAVING THEIR KIDS HOME FROM SCHOOL. IT WAS also great WEaTHER FOR A LITTLE BIT OF BASEBALL. columbia county resident, JASMINE EICHELBERGER SAYS THAT HER AND HER 5-YEAR-OLD SON are...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Heart patient celebrates second chance at life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All Cedric Thomas, Jr. wants for his birthday this year is to say, "thank you." “Today is my birthday. It’s a celebration of life, for myself and for everyone around me who has supported me and given me life through their support for the past year,” Thomas says.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
AIKEN, SC

