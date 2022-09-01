Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss retention plan, among other things
(AUGUSTA, GA) - ON TUESDAY, THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION WILL MEET TO DISCUSS A FEW ITEMS OF BUSINESS. ONE OF THOSE IS AN EMPLOYEE RETENTION PLAN. THE PLAN WAS PRESENTED IN LATE JULY BY INTERIM ADMINISTRATOR, TAKIYAH DOUSE, WHICH INCLUDED COMPENSATION STUDY, RETENTION BONUSES AND COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS. NOW, IT’S UP TO THE COMMISSION FOR DISCUSSION.
wfxg.com
Convicted Commissioner gets new, court-appointed attorney
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Through a joint request by Sammie Sias and his counsel, Judge Brian Epps has granted a motion that allows Sias' original defense team to withdraw from representing the suspended Commissioner. Sias was originally represented by Kenneth Crowder and David Stewart in his July trial. The trial...
wfxg.com
Families enjoy Labor Day festivities at Evans Town Center Park
AUGUSTA, (GA) - EVANS TOWN CENTER PARK was crowded TODAY AS MANY FAMILIES Took ADVANTAGE OF THE DAY OFF AND HAVING THEIR KIDS HOME FROM SCHOOL. IT WAS also great WEaTHER FOR A LITTLE BIT OF BASEBALL. columbia county resident, JASMINE EICHELBERGER SAYS THAT HER AND HER 5-YEAR-OLD SON are...
wfxg.com
Shooting investigation underway near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the area near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. According to Richmond County Dispatch, the call came in at 3:44 pm. Details are limited. FOX54 will share additional updates as they become available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxg.com
Heart patient celebrates second chance at life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - All Cedric Thomas, Jr. wants for his birthday this year is to say, "thank you." “Today is my birthday. It’s a celebration of life, for myself and for everyone around me who has supported me and given me life through their support for the past year,” Thomas says.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to shooting at Southern Village mobile home park
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Southern Village mobile home park on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call came in at 2:21 p.m. as a gunshot wound. Emergency responders are on the scene. FOX54...
wfxg.com
Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
Comments / 0