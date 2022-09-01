Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Black Police Assn.’s Of Greater Dallas’ View on Controversial Coin
A young white Dallas police officer is on administrative leave for designing a coin with black stereotypes on the back. Terrence Hopkins – president of the Black Police Officer Assn. of Greater Dallas – gives the Association’s view on the controversial challenge coin.
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
dallasexpress.com
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations
Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist Coin
Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed officer on leave after creating and selling racist challenge coin.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has apologized after it was reported that an officer had attempted to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin, one which he created. The Dallas Observer says that Garcia spoke with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and said that the officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave awaiting an investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Church Vandalized With Racist Messaging Twice
Someone spray-painted ethnic slurs and white supremacy symbols and messages on a McKinney church and police want to know who. It happened not once but twice recently at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive. “The Christian message that's in the bible is that god loves all people,” said lead...
wbap.com
Dallas Officer on Leave after Posting Coin Deemed Racist
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A commemorative coin has landed a Dallas Police Officer in some trouble. The Officer is on administrative leave after DPD Chief Eddie Garcia says that Officer posted an image of a challenge coin on the Dallas police association member website. It was offered for sale. “It’s...
KHOU
A popular Republican will back a Democrat for one of Texas' top jobs
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — You won’t get far in Tarrant County politics without knowing County Judge Glen Whitley. He’s been in that role since 2007, after having previously served as a County Commissioner since 1997. Judge Whitley joined the Jasons for our most recent episode of Y’all-itics,...
toofab.com
A Child's Letter to God Leads to Discovery of Texas Predator
"To learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable." A child's letter to God led to police discovering a predator in Texas. Parent's of a minor in McKinney, Texas found the letter addressed to God, which disclosed abuse, and handed it over to...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
KVUE
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
dallasexpress.com
Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death
In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
texasstandard.org
Plano promotes diversity. It also was the site of a racist rant that went viral – and it’s complicated
It was a typical Wednesday night in Plano — four friends had gone out to dinner at Sixty Vines restaurant. They were chatting in the parking lot in their native language before heading home. Then, Esmerelda Upton approached them. “We don’t want you here,” Upton said. “If things are...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police
IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing- James Ervin Coleman
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above Critical Missing Person Mr. James Ervin Coleman. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m. Mr. Coleman was last seen at 1128 Glen Park Dr. Dallas, TX 75208 driving a 2002 Black Nissan Altima bearing a Texas License Plate #DFV6007 in an unknown direction. Mr. Coleman may be confused and in need of assistance.
Investigation underway into 'compromised' IV bag at Dallas surgery center
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a North Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott & White contacted them about what is being called a "compromised" IV bag.In a statement, the hospital reiterated their commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients. They invited police to get involved in answering questions about the alleged incident. "Surgicare North Dallas contacted law enforcement after discovering that an IV bag appeared to have been compromised. On the same day, the facility elected to pause its operations, and we remain focused on assisting investigators." The statement went on to say that the hospital system is...
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
