Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations

Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Larry Lease

Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist Coin

Police Chief Eddie Garcia placed officer on leave after creating and selling racist challenge coin.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has apologized after it was reported that an officer had attempted to sell a racist commemorative challenge coin, one which he created. The Dallas Observer says that Garcia spoke with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and said that the officer responsible has been placed on administrative leave awaiting an investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Church Vandalized With Racist Messaging Twice

Someone spray-painted ethnic slurs and white supremacy symbols and messages on a McKinney church and police want to know who. It happened not once but twice recently at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive. “The Christian message that's in the bible is that god loves all people,” said lead...
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer on Leave after Posting Coin Deemed Racist

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A commemorative coin has landed a Dallas Police Officer in some trouble. The Officer is on administrative leave after DPD Chief Eddie Garcia says that Officer posted an image of a challenge coin on the Dallas police association member website. It was offered for sale. “It’s...
DALLAS, TX
toofab.com

A Child's Letter to God Leads to Discovery of Texas Predator

"To learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable." A child's letter to God led to police discovering a predator in Texas. Parent's of a minor in McKinney, Texas found the letter addressed to God, which disclosed abuse, and handed it over to...
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death

In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
DALLAS, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- James Ervin Coleman

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above Critical Missing Person Mr. James Ervin Coleman. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m. Mr. Coleman was last seen at 1128 Glen Park Dr. Dallas, TX 75208 driving a 2002 Black Nissan Altima bearing a Texas License Plate #DFV6007 in an unknown direction. Mr. Coleman may be confused and in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Investigation underway into 'compromised' IV bag at Dallas surgery center

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a North Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott & White contacted them about what is being called a "compromised" IV bag.In a statement, the hospital reiterated their commitment to the safety and well-being of their patients. They invited police to get involved in answering questions about the alleged incident. "Surgicare North Dallas contacted law enforcement after discovering that an IV bag appeared to have been compromised. On the same day, the facility elected to pause its operations, and we remain focused on assisting investigators." The statement went on to say that the hospital system is...
DALLAS, TX

