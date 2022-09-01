ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

News On 6

2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate After 2 Shot During Home Invasion In Tulsa

Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot near East 81st Street and South Yale Avenue on Monday morning. According to Tulsa Police, two adults were shot by suspects that broke into the home brandishing a revolver. Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the arm and was also pistol whipped by the shooter.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar

An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening in a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th and North Douglas Boulevard. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Spencer police on the case. This is a developing...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest

Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie

At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’

Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades. “I've lived here since ‘91....
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Missing 88-Year-Old Man Found Alive

An 88-year-old man has been found alive and well after being reported missing from his home, according to Oklahoma City police. According to police, Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17th Street and North Walker Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

The Hot Seat: Oklahoma City Town Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by Oklahoma City Town Hall President Allan Webb to discuss the history of OKC Town Hall and how it works. Fore more information on the Oklahoma City Town Hall, or to purchase ticket, Click Here...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend

Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
ARCADIA, OK
News On 6

OKC Zoo Announce Partnership, Broken Attendance Record

The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Curbside Chronicle to provide a free ticket to the zoo in every edition of the magazine. In September, Curbside vendors are selling special edition issues for a $2 suggested donation. The free ticket is valid through the end of 2022. The zoo...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
STILLWATER, OK

