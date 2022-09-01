Read full article on original website
News On 6
2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
News On 6
Police Investigate After 2 Shot During Home Invasion In Tulsa
Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot near East 81st Street and South Yale Avenue on Monday morning. According to Tulsa Police, two adults were shot by suspects that broke into the home brandishing a revolver. Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the arm and was also pistol whipped by the shooter.
News On 6
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
News On 6
Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening in a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th and North Douglas Boulevard. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Spencer police on the case. This is a developing...
News On 6
OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest
Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
News On 6
Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
News On 6
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Labor Day Weekend
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Labor Day weekend. “Oklahoma County alone is 720 square miles. It can happen anyplace, anytime, any time of day, driving down the road with other motorists, you're driving with intoxicated people,” Oklahoma County Captain David Baisden said.
News On 6
Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’
Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades. “I've lived here since ‘91....
News On 6
2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night. Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals. Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police. They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.
News On 6
OCPD: Missing 88-Year-Old Man Found Alive
An 88-year-old man has been found alive and well after being reported missing from his home, according to Oklahoma City police. According to police, Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17th Street and North Walker Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
News On 6
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
News On 6
OKC Animal Welfare To Receive MAPS 4 Funding For New Animal Shelter
Overcrowding is just one of the many issues the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is facing. The city originally allocated $38 million of their MAPS 4 funding for a new animal shelter and later bumped that up to $42 million. The shelter told News 9 that the new space will help...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Council Votes To Suspend Relationship With Russian Sister City
The Oklahoma City Council voted to suspend its partnership with a Russian city. This comes after Ukraine asked U.S. mayors to terminate their relationships with Russian sister cities. Oklahoma City (OKC) has been in a partnership with Ulyanovsk, Russia for over 20 years. The city council recently voted to stand...
News On 6
The Hot Seat: Oklahoma City Town Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by Oklahoma City Town Hall President Allan Webb to discuss the history of OKC Town Hall and how it works. Fore more information on the Oklahoma City Town Hall, or to purchase ticket, Click Here...
News On 6
Del City Beats Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
Del City and Booker T. Washington faced off at SE Williams Stadium. The final came to 27-6 with Del City taking away the win.
News On 6
Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend
Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
News On 6
OKC Zoo Announce Partnership, Broken Attendance Record
The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with the Curbside Chronicle to provide a free ticket to the zoo in every edition of the magazine. In September, Curbside vendors are selling special edition issues for a $2 suggested donation. The free ticket is valid through the end of 2022. The zoo...
News On 6
OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
News On 6
Springing Families Forward Prepares For 'Eternal Elegance' Fundraiser Event
Springing Families Forward is gearing up for its 5th annual fundraising event. The event, called Eternal Elegance, is being put on in partnership with Rose State College and will take place on September 9. The event will feature food, wine live music and entertainment. Fore more information on the upcoming...
