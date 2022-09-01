Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL HS cross country competes at Cowchip Classic
CHRISMAN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team finished seventh in the Chrisman Cowchip Classic with a score of 156 on Saturday. Trixie Johnson finished seventh with a time of 19:05.1 while Mackenzie Swan finished 26th with a time of 22:02.2, Grace McCoy finished 41st with a time of 23:19.7, Sydney Pickens finished 57th with a time of 24:28.8 and Kate Wilson finished 70th with a time of 57:57.3.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football ‘motivated’ for rematch with Bloomington Central Catholic
PAXTON – Two Illini Prairie Conference teams with 2-0 records will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Zimmerman Field. For the second straight year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic will meet in week three as undefeated foes. “It’s going to be a pretty tough game,” PBL head coach Josh...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Chillicothe IVC
CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost in two sets to Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday. Brooke Kleinert had five kills while Aubrey Busboom had seven assists, Cadence Jones had five digs, Bailey Bruns and Aubree Gooden each had one block and Gooden had one ace. Junior...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL Youth Football teams lose to Clifton Central
CLIFTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football teams lost their Central Illinois Football League games at Clifton Central on Saturday. The PBL Mighty Mites lost 13-0 while the Juniors lost 36-12 and the Seniors lost 35-6. After a bye week next weekend, PBL will host Momence on Sept. 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer goes 1-1-1 in Uni High Shootout
URBANA – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team was a few minutes away from winning the Uni High Shootout for the second consecutive year. Entering its third match of the day on Saturday, Fisher/GCMS needed to defeat Urbana University High School to earn a split of the shootout championship and went into halftime of that match with a 2-0 lead.
fordcountychronicle.com
Rantoul/PBL soccer earns first victory of season
CHILLICOTHE – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer team earned its first victory of the season via a 3-0 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Saturday. Chris Gonzalez scored two goals and Willian Molina had one as Matthew Guhl and Jeferson Soto both had assists. Aaron Casco made nine keeper saves...
fordcountychronicle.com
Obituary: Joan Bixby
Joan Bixby, age 78, of Paxton, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on November 25, 1943, in Champaign, the daughter of Willard John and Lola Elizabeth (Suttle) Unzicker. Joan married Robert Bixby on May 20, 1962, at the First United Methodist Church in Paxton.
Comments / 0