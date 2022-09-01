ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston’s New Ambitious Italian Restaurant Is a Dallas Import With Plenty of Pizzazz — il Bracco Makes a Post Oak Statement

By Laurann Claridge
papercitymag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

What To Do in Fort Worth This September — From Fall Gallery Night to the Ultimate Porch Party and Fashion Week

Party on the Porch is all about music and sunset view of downtown at the Amon Carter Museum. Fall (eventually) brings mercifully cooler temps to North Texas, and with back to school already accomplished, it may be time to enjoy the best of the season. There is no shortage of activities this September to welcome fall back to Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
City
Italy, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Italian Food#Food Drink#Il Bracco Rrb#San Felipe#The Houston Il Bracco
realtynewsreport.com

Demolition of Landmark Grocery Store Clears Way for Urban Village

BELLAIRE, Texas – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Kimco has signed a lease with a group of medical professionals from Houston Methodist who plan to raze the 106,000 SF Randalls, according to city officials. The venerable connection with Bellaire’s go-go days of 1956 sits on 3.1 acres. The grocery store, adored for its convenience and high-quality wines and foods, has stood at 5130 Bellaire Boulevard at S. Rice Avenue for more than 66 years.
BELLAIRE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mini-golf for adults: First on HL

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy