Houston’s New Ambitious Italian Restaurant Is a Dallas Import With Plenty of Pizzazz — il Bracco Makes a Post Oak Statement

Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
papercitymag.com
What To Do in Fort Worth This September — From Fall Gallery Night to the Ultimate Porch Party and Fashion Week
Party on the Porch is all about music and sunset view of downtown at the Amon Carter Museum. Fall (eventually) brings mercifully cooler temps to North Texas, and with back to school already accomplished, it may be time to enjoy the best of the season. There is no shortage of activities this September to welcome fall back to Fort Worth.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
houstononthecheap.com
Labor Day 2022 deals in Houston – Freebies, Discounts & Specials on Food, Entertainment, Retail and More!
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the Houston area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in Houston.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
realtynewsreport.com
Demolition of Landmark Grocery Store Clears Way for Urban Village
BELLAIRE, Texas – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Kimco has signed a lease with a group of medical professionals from Houston Methodist who plan to raze the 106,000 SF Randalls, according to city officials. The venerable connection with Bellaire’s go-go days of 1956 sits on 3.1 acres. The grocery store, adored for its convenience and high-quality wines and foods, has stood at 5130 Bellaire Boulevard at S. Rice Avenue for more than 66 years.
For $6.8 million you can own this minimalistic modern Houston estate
The 13,350-square-foot home is located between a golf course and a nature preserve.
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Mini-golf for adults: First on HL
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re checking out a new place to hangout with friends or for a date night. It’s mini-golf for adults. It’s an immersive putting experience with a lounge feel, complete with fun food and craft cocktails. One of the courses is a swank library, another is a ski lodge. We’ll tour the other courses for you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
cw39.com
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star State
Mystical Park PhotoPhoto by Lerone Pieters from Burst. “Descending into the Cistern the first time was like discovering some ancient ruin,” said Larry Page, the principal architect of the redesign, per Houstonia.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
