NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden

Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say

A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Mystery solved? Archaeologists did into Morristown’s Acorn Hall

Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday

There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
SECAUCUS, NJ

