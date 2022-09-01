Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden
Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
Rutgers forced into embarrassing punt on 4th and goal
This may be the start of a new college football season, but for at least one series, it was the same old Rutgers. The oft-maligned Scarlet Knights were forced into a punt on 4th and goal during their season opener against Boston College. The series happened late in the first quarter, though at least the punt was high-quality.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Bergen Catholic (NJ) moves up to No. 9, St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) debuts in national football rankings
Jesuit (Florida) and Bellevue (Washington) dropped out of this week's rankings
Twitter reacts to Rutgers NJ football spending $450K on DoorDash
Public reaction has been strong to $450,000 spent on DoorDash orders by the Rutgers University football team over the course of roughly a year, according to a report by NorthJersey.com. The report analyzed 14 months of records from May 2021 through June of this year, as the Rutgers Athletics Department...
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers ‘extensive’ injuries, cops say
A woman suffered extensive injuries, including to her head, when she was struck by an SUV early Monday in Ocean County, police said. The 21-year-old woman from Oakland, in Bergen County, was with a group of friends attempting to cross Route 72 at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township around 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Harvey Cedars woman who was traveling east on 72 in the right lane, according to township police.
morristowngreen.com
Mystery solved? Archaeologists did into Morristown’s Acorn Hall
Three archeologists from Hunter Research in Trenton recently dug and screened two excavation units in a 13-by-20-foot plot next to Acorn Hall’s recently restored carriage house in search of an answer. Joshua Butchko, principal investigator and field boss at Hunter, explained the three-day process that mapped, photographed, excavated, and...
Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d
The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
hudsontv.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sunday Morning Accident On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen
**THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS NEW INFORMATION A 31-year old, male motorcyclist was killed in an early, Sunday morning, multi-vehicle accident on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. According to North Bergen Police Lt. Nicholas Galliano, an active investigation is currently underway by the Department and details are limited at the present time.
Support Surges For Family After Death Of Devoted Dad, Phillipsburg Public Works Employee, 44
Support is on the rise for the family of devoted father and Phillipsburg Public Works employee Kevin Johnson, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the age of 44. Born in Hackettstown, Kevin had been employed with the Department of Public Works with the Town of...
GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury
A Newark man accused of carjacking a Rockland County driver in Clifton was ordered held by a judge after he was captured on the beach in Asbury Park, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim from Pearl River, NY, was hospitalized after being assaulted outside a medical building on Broad Street just off eastbound Route 3 the night of Aug. 20, they said.
Man dies after Delaware River sweeps him away from group in Easton (UPDATE)
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
CBS News
25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver. Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
hobokengirl.com
A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday
There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car
A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital...
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
boozyburbs.com
NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey
Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
