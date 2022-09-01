Read full article on original website
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 107.812 to trade at about 108.806 after the US data. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX has now rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving...
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
GBP/JPY Rises Above the 162.00 Threshold
The GBP/JPY currency pair is trading above 162.00 in the early part of the US session, after falling for the last five days. Even though the UK has a summer holiday and there isn’t much on the macroeconomic calendar, the financial markets are still very unstable. The Resolution Foundation,...
EUR/USD Falls Below 1.0000 as ECB Policymakers Watch Fed, NFP
After a two-week downtrend that reset the yearly low, the EUR/USD currency pair started the week on a sour note, with offers to reset the intraday bottom around 0.9950 at press time. By doing this, the central currency pair has difficulty making sense of the recent hawkish comments from European...
NZD/USD Hovers on a Six-Week Low Ahead of NFP, Consumer Confidence
The NZD/USD currency pair is stuck around 0.6140 as traders wait for Tuesday’s Asian session. It has risen from a six-week low and fallen from 0.6168. Until the price stays above 0.6100, it won’t go down from where it is now. A negative trend line that has been...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 29, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bullish movement of U.S dollar index continue as the index printed a new higher high. However, the upward movement show bearish reactions and the index might close the day on bearish side. If the index starts a new bearish correction, traders will wait near support level to enter long positions in U.S dollar.
Bitcoin Crashes to New 4-Week Lows of $20,661 After Pullback
The bitcoin price on Friday plummeted to a new 4-week low of about $20,661 following its latest pullback. The pioneer cryptocurrency has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD also seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?
EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
CAD/JPY Slides Toward 105.00 Amid Upbeat Japan Retail Trade Data
The Canadian dollar to Japanese yen exchange rate is gradually decreasing due to improved data for Japan’s retail trade and industrial production. In a larger sense, the asset has continued to be supported by bulls because Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has turned into an outstanding performance. It...
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.
There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
