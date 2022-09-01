ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
GBP/JPY Rises Above the 162.00 Threshold

The GBP/JPY currency pair is trading above 162.00 in the early part of the US session, after falling for the last five days. Even though the UK has a summer holiday and there isn’t much on the macroeconomic calendar, the financial markets are still very unstable. The Resolution Foundation,...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 29, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bullish movement of U.S dollar index continue as the index printed a new higher high. However, the upward movement show bearish reactions and the index might close the day on bearish side. If the index starts a new bearish correction, traders will wait near support level to enter long positions in U.S dollar.
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?

EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600

EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback

The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback

NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.

There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
