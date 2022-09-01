ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.

There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/GBP Bullish Correction to .8500?

EURGBP is trending higher with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the channel top and might be in for a pullback to the Fibonacci retracement levels. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest and...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Rises Above the 162.00 Threshold

The GBP/JPY currency pair is trading above 162.00 in the early part of the US session, after falling for the last five days. Even though the UK has a summer holiday and there isn’t much on the macroeconomic calendar, the financial markets are still very unstable. The Resolution Foundation,...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 29, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bullish movement of U.S dollar index continue as the index printed a new higher high. However, the upward movement show bearish reactions and the index might close the day on bearish side. If the index starts a new bearish correction, traders will wait near support level to enter long positions in U.S dollar.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600

EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback

NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k

The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Moscow Exchange Reports 20.4% Growth In Forex Market

Russia’s largest exchange group, Moscow Exchange (MOEX), has announced its trading results for August 2022. According to the exchange, it recorded a 20.4% surge in trading volume to RUB 20.9 trillion in the last month. In July, the company saw its trading volume slip away from recovery, as it...
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

