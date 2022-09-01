Read full article on original website
EUR/USD Falls Below 1.0000 as ECB Policymakers Watch Fed, NFP
After a two-week downtrend that reset the yearly low, the EUR/USD currency pair started the week on a sour note, with offers to reset the intraday bottom around 0.9950 at press time. By doing this, the central currency pair has difficulty making sense of the recent hawkish comments from European...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 107.812 to trade at about 108.806 after the US data. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX has now rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving...
AUD/USD Suffers as DXY Becomes Unstable Before US NFP.
There is a lot of pressure on the AUD/USD currency pair around the 0.6900 level during the Asian trading session. Given the first volatility in the US dollar index (DXY), the asset exhibits erratic behaviour close to the critical level of 0.6900. After a sharp upward climb from Monday’s low near 0.6840, the support displays sideways movement in a 0.6883-0.6926 range.
EUR/GBP Bullish Correction to .8500?
EURGBP is trending higher with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the channel top and might be in for a pullback to the Fibonacci retracement levels. The 38.2% level is near the mid-channel area of interest and...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
GBP/JPY Rises Above the 162.00 Threshold
The GBP/JPY currency pair is trading above 162.00 in the early part of the US session, after falling for the last five days. Even though the UK has a summer holiday and there isn’t much on the macroeconomic calendar, the financial markets are still very unstable. The Resolution Foundation,...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 29, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bullish movement of U.S dollar index continue as the index printed a new higher high. However, the upward movement show bearish reactions and the index might close the day on bearish side. If the index starts a new bearish correction, traders will wait near support level to enter long positions in U.S dollar.
USD/JPY Rockets Above the 100-Hour MA to Complete Channel Breakout
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to retest the current multi-decade highs of about 137.500. The currency pair also completed an upward breakout from urgently descending channel formation...
Bitcoin Crashes to New 4-Week Lows of $20,661 After Pullback
The bitcoin price on Friday plummeted to a new 4-week low of about $20,661 following its latest pullback. The pioneer cryptocurrency has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD also seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
US Dollar Index Rallies to New Multi-Year Highs After Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar currency index on Friday spiked to new multi-year highs of about 109.987, following the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now advanced to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
Moscow Exchange Reports 20.4% Growth In Forex Market
Russia’s largest exchange group, Moscow Exchange (MOEX), has announced its trading results for August 2022. According to the exchange, it recorded a 20.4% surge in trading volume to RUB 20.9 trillion in the last month. In July, the company saw its trading volume slip away from recovery, as it...
