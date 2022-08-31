ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders bring back linebacker Jon Bostic

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Who says you can’t come home again?

The Washington Commanders signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, with all 15 having spent either part or all of training camp and preseason with the Commanders.

And, like head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday, they weren’t done adding to the 53-man roster.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commanders added a pair of young cornerbacks off waivers in Tariq Castro-Fields and Rachad Wildgoose. To make room for Castro-Fields and Wildgoose, Washington released linebackers David Mayo and De’Jon Harris.

That left the Commanders with only three linebackers on the 53-man roster. So where would Washington turn to add depth at linebacker?

Hello, Jon Bostic.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Commanders are signing their former starting linebacker from 2019-21. Bostic tore his pectoral muscle in a Week 4 win at Atlanta last season and missed the rest of the season.

Why Bostic?

Well, he knows the defense; he’s a coach on the field and a high-character guy.

On the downside, Bostic is a liability in pass coverage. The Commanders are one injury away from Bostic starting at linebacker. For a team that struggled defensively last season and is hoping to turn things around in 2022, that’s not an encouraging thought.

