Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities On Sunday
It has been a great week at the 2022 fair!! Sunday, September 4 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be completing a passport which will qualify them to enter the bike drawing, and adults will be completing a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will also have a special safety display during this time. All rides will open at 1 pm. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Llama Exhibition will begin at 4 p.m. in the small horse arena and Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will have live shows at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Bricktown Lego exhibit will be on display. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.
Celebrate Heroes & Enjoy Events At The Saline Fair
Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the second Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Jack owned by Brandon Smith. Second place and selected for the People’s Choice Award was Echo owned by Tiffany and Paul Merryfield. Dabo, owned by Patti and Lukas Fosdick earned third place honors. Fourth place was Georgia owned by the Lankos family and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Apollo owned by Spencer Tobias and Armando Falcon. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest and many enjoyed the acts. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair.
VOLLEYBALL: Saline Defeats Brighton to Take Home Opener
Saline's varsity girls' volleyball team won its home opener, defeating Brighton 25-15, 25-23, 15-25 and 25-14. Olivia Behen served eight aces and had 10 digs for the Hornets. Cazzie Smith had 18 digs and three aces. Marie Laurio led the offense with 16 kills and two blocks. Mallory Bohl had...
GOLF: Saline JV Girls Split SEC Matches
The Saline junior varsity girls' golf team split a pair of SEC matches Friday at Monroe. Saline bested Monroe, 207-214, but finished eight strokes back of Monroe. The team was led by Devin Mulligan who shot her fifth consecutive career-low score.and finished second in the Monroe match and 3rd in the Bedford match.
WATER POLO: Saline's Bosinger Named Player of the Week
Saline senior Ian Bosinger was named Michigan Water Polo Association's Player of the Week. Bosinger led Saline with four goals, four assists and four steals as Saline picked up its first win of the season Wednesday against Chelsea. Bosinger is one of three Hornet captains.
Early Morning Fire Damages Home on McKay Street
An early morning fire damaged a home on East McKay Street early Monday. Six people were in the home when one of the residents heard a "pop," became suspicious and then found the glow of fire in the back of their home. All escaped without injury. "They're fortunate they caught...
