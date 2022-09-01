ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eclectic, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Wetumpka Herald

Erik Adkins

Holtville too much for Shelby County in region opener. Holtville’s lead was too much for host Shelby County to overcome as the Bulldogs beat the Wi…
SHELBY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Edgewood drops region opener to Chambers Academy

Chambers Academy proved to be too much for Edgewood Academy on Friday night. Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, in the AISA Class AA, Region 1 opener. Edgewood falls to 0-2 on the season with an 0-1 area record. The Rebels had their way on the ground, rushing for 418 yards and not tallying a single passing yard.
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Two Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash

A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 30, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Quentin T. Rhodes, 31. Both men were fatally injured as a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka nearly completes second straight double-digit comeback

For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks. Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
WETUMPKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eclectic, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Wetumpka Herald

Holtville too much for Shelby County in region opener

Holtville’s lead was too much for host Shelby County to overcome as the Bulldogs beat the Wildcats, 34-13, on Friday night. Holtville, which is now 2-1 with a 1-0 record in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 3, handed Shelby County its first loss of the season after outscoring the Wildcats 28-0 in the first half.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy