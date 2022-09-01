Read full article on original website
Erik Adkins
Holtville too much for Shelby County in region opener. Holtville’s lead was too much for host Shelby County to overcome as the Bulldogs beat the Wi…
Edgewood drops region opener to Chambers Academy
Chambers Academy proved to be too much for Edgewood Academy on Friday night. Chambers beat Edgewood, 49-14, in the AISA Class AA, Region 1 opener. Edgewood falls to 0-2 on the season with an 0-1 area record. The Rebels had their way on the ground, rushing for 418 yards and not tallying a single passing yard.
Two Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 30, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima driven by Quentin T. Rhodes, 31. Both men were fatally injured as a...
Wetumpka nearly completes second straight double-digit comeback
For about three minutes against Pike Road Friday night, it looked like Wetumpka would pull off its second double-digit comeback in as many weeks. Then with just one minute left in the game, Pike Road completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to dash those hopes and come away with a 35-33 victory.
