BPD REMEMBERS: In the early morning hours of September 4, 1929, at about 2:00 am, Officer John Jackson was struck and killed by a drunk driver moments after he stepped off of a streetcar while walking his beat in West Roxbury. The driver who struck Jackson never stopped to render aid and fled the scene of the accident. Moments later, a passing motorist, seeing the injured officer, stopped and transported Officer Jackson to an area hospital (Forest Hills Hospital), where he, sadly. Later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver who struck him later turned himself in and was charged with Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Although, the charges were later dropped.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO