Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
NECN

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
BOSTON, MA
Roxbury, MA
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
universalhub.com

Two shot dead on Melbourne Street in Dorchester; third man injured

Boston Police report that three men were shot outside 26 Melbourne St. in Dorchester around 3 a.m. One man was declared dead at the scene and a second was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The third victim, also transported to a local hospital, is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
wwnytv.com

Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party

BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer John Ivar Jackson 93 Years Ago Today

BPD REMEMBERS: In the early morning hours of September 4, 1929, at about 2:00 am, Officer John Jackson was struck and killed by a drunk driver moments after he stepped off of a streetcar while walking his beat in West Roxbury. The driver who struck Jackson never stopped to render aid and fled the scene of the accident. Moments later, a passing motorist, seeing the injured officer, stopped and transported Officer Jackson to an area hospital (Forest Hills Hospital), where he, sadly. Later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver who struck him later turned himself in and was charged with Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Although, the charges were later dropped.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Arroyo: documents show no assault took place

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After securing a judgement last Thursday ordering the release of redacted documents in a 2005 sexual assault case in which he was accused, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is claiming he’s been vindicated, citing a Boston Police department finding that the allegations were in an officer’s words, “unfounded.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy. Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
QUINCY, MA
WBUR

Man shot to death near Ashmont station

A person was shot and killed on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, the male victim was hit by gunfire just after 5 p.m. near Dorchester Avenue and the dead-end side street near Ashmont station. "On arrival, officers were notified by operations that a...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
universalhub.com

Thomas Ruffen, run over in the middle of the street in Jackson Square, was active in improving life at Mildred Hailey Apartments and across Boston

People who worked with Thomas Ruffen are sadly remembering his life, following his death early Thursday, for which an allegedly impatient, uncaring Hyde Park man has been charged with murder. The Greater Boston Interfaith Organization recalls Ruffen:. Thomas Ruffen, may he rest in peace, played a critical role in GBIO...
BOSTON, MA

