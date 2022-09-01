Read full article on original website
Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Dorchester
An early Sunday morning shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left two people dead, including a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, according to WCVB. The news station reported that the family of Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, confirmed that he was one of the people fatally shot during the Sunday morning Dorchester shooting.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
Marine veteran among 2 killed in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester. Ryan Diauto was sleeping at his friend’s house on Melbourne Street in Dorchester when he heard shots fired right outside around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. “When I was...
Two shot dead on Melbourne Street in Dorchester; third man injured
Boston Police report that three men were shot outside 26 Melbourne St. in Dorchester around 3 a.m. One man was declared dead at the scene and a second was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. The third victim, also transported to a local hospital, is expected to survive.
Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party
BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer John Ivar Jackson 93 Years Ago Today
BPD REMEMBERS: In the early morning hours of September 4, 1929, at about 2:00 am, Officer John Jackson was struck and killed by a drunk driver moments after he stepped off of a streetcar while walking his beat in West Roxbury. The driver who struck Jackson never stopped to render aid and fled the scene of the accident. Moments later, a passing motorist, seeing the injured officer, stopped and transported Officer Jackson to an area hospital (Forest Hills Hospital), where he, sadly. Later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver who struck him later turned himself in and was charged with Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Although, the charges were later dropped.
Arroyo: documents show no assault took place
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After securing a judgement last Thursday ordering the release of redacted documents in a 2005 sexual assault case in which he was accused, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is claiming he’s been vindicated, citing a Boston Police department finding that the allegations were in an officer’s words, “unfounded.”
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy. Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Off-duty MBTA bus driver Maximo Mazanett accused of running over and killing Boston man, charged with murder
A 54-year-old Hyde Park man accused of running over a man near Jackson Square Thursday morning was arraigned on a murder charge in court Friday. Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen, WCVB reported. The incident reportedly took...
Man shot to death near Ashmont station
A person was shot and killed on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, the male victim was hit by gunfire just after 5 p.m. near Dorchester Avenue and the dead-end side street near Ashmont station. "On arrival, officers were notified by operations that a...
Woman shot on Savin Street in Roxbury leaves neighborhood shaken
ROXBURY, Mass. — Boston Police have a “person of interest” in custody after a woman was shot in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon. “They blocked off this street and that’s when a lot of cruisers came in,” said Geo Costomiris who runs The Center for Teen Empowerment on the corner of Warren Street.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
Thomas Ruffen, run over in the middle of the street in Jackson Square, was active in improving life at Mildred Hailey Apartments and across Boston
People who worked with Thomas Ruffen are sadly remembering his life, following his death early Thursday, for which an allegedly impatient, uncaring Hyde Park man has been charged with murder. The Greater Boston Interfaith Organization recalls Ruffen:. Thomas Ruffen, may he rest in peace, played a critical role in GBIO...
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
