Albany Herald
No. 20 Kentucky slams Miami of Ohio in season opener
Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Barion Brown added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to lift No. 20 Kentucky to a 37-13 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis, who was 21-for-32 passing, found Tayvion Robinson six times for...
WLKY.com
Kentucky football wins season opener against Miami (Ohio)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats football team won in their season opener against Miami (Ohio) University on Saturday night, 37-13. UK's Will Levis threw a total of three touchdowns throughout the game. He also had one interception and over 300 rushing yards. The Cats will be heading to...
Kentucky Opens as Underdog Against Florida
No.20 Kentucky got off to a slow start against Miami (OH) on Saturday before pushing towards a 37-10 victory over the RedHawks. Now, Kentucky has to focus on a pivotal matchup against a Florida team that stole the show on Saturday night by taking down No.7 Utah in the Swamp. This matchup will ...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 3
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
UK’s John Calipari, UofL’s Kenny Payne to host KY Chamber’s 76th annual dinner meeting Sept. 14
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
247Sports
Good sign? UK wins opener, but not happy with play
Kentucky football, ranked in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 1978 and only the fifth time in school history, won its season opener 37-13 over Miami, Ohio, on Saturday. And it did so in front of a near-capacity crowd at Kroger Field typically reserved for huge SEC...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
Georgetown, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scott County High School football team will have a game with Great Crossing High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. Scott County High SchoolGreat Crossing High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
wnky.com
KSP investigating after suspect shot in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect was shot outside of a Lexington apartment complex. Authorities said two officers were dispatched to Jennifer Road Thursday night for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was reported to contain a firearm. Investigators say when the...
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
Montgomery County man arrested after investigation around missing girl
A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Aug. 25 after an investigation surrounding a missing girl.
