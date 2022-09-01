ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Shively Police find family of lost small child

SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating death in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found in a Pleasure Ridge Park backyard has caused Louisville Metro Police Department to launch a death investigation. LMPD said their Third Division responded to reports of a body in the backyard of a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Road closures for Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky Exposition Center gears up for its music festival season, there will be a number of roads closed for the month of September. While Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life don't kick off until Sept. 15, the former being the first festival, roads near the festival grounds closed on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

La Grange siblings awarded Coast Guard scholarships

LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange Siblings Matthew and Marques Lassell were among 168 scholarship recipients awarded this year by theCoast Guard Foundation. They are children of Coast Guard Petty Officer David Lassell and will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall. Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit children...
LA GRANGE, KY
WLKY.com

First day of Worldfest draws large crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of Worldfest on the Belvedere drew out a large crowd. For many like Keny Triplett, it is the official start of Labor Day Weekend. "It felt a little bigger. It felt like there were a lot more vendors out," Triplett said. "A lot more different places than I've seen before, more clothes, more food than I've seen. I bet today is probably going to be one of the bigger days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY

