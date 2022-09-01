Read full article on original website
Shively Police find family of lost small child
SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
LMPD investigating death in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man found in a Pleasure Ridge Park backyard has caused Louisville Metro Police Department to launch a death investigation. LMPD said their Third Division responded to reports of a body in the backyard of a home in the 7600 block of Norwich Blvd just before 7 p.m. on Friday.
Road closures for Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky Exposition Center gears up for its music festival season, there will be a number of roads closed for the month of September. While Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life don't kick off until Sept. 15, the former being the first festival, roads near the festival grounds closed on Monday.
Family-formed autism organization in Louisville holding its largest fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FEAT of Louisville is holding its largest fundraiser of the year later this month. FEAT stands for Families for Effective Autism Treatment, and the "Night Among the Stars Gala" benefits helps to fund many of the organization's mission. The group was formed by families who started...
3 inmates overdose at Metro Corrections, jail leaders say Narcan saved their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three inmates overdosed at Louisville Metro Corrections over the weekend. Jail officials said two were linked to the drug fentanyl. The first overdose happened Saturday morning, and two others in the afternoon. WLKY is told those inmates were near the same cells around the same time....
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of Downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle attracts thousands for annual Louisville Labor Day event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicks off Labor Day morning for its 18th year. Thousands of people are expected to meet at the Louisville Community Boathouse to get out and moving. This is the second time in 2022 and the 36th edition of Hike,...
One woman dead, property destroyed in Southern Indiana after flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Sunday, Jefferson County Emergency Management officials announced one woman is dead after flash flooding washed away roads and entire homes in parts of southern Indiana. They estimated more than 9 inches of rain fell over just three hours. The water tossed around cars, and...
WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
Zoneton Fire Department to appear in upcoming movie filmed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department filmed some shots for an upcoming movie being filmed in Louisville. The film, entitled "Muzzle," features Aaron Eckhart, star of films such as "The Dark Knight" and "Sully." In a post on their Facebook page, Zoneton Fire said they were recently asked...
La Grange siblings awarded Coast Guard scholarships
LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange Siblings Matthew and Marques Lassell were among 168 scholarship recipients awarded this year by theCoast Guard Foundation. They are children of Coast Guard Petty Officer David Lassell and will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall. Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit children...
First day of Worldfest draws large crowd
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of Worldfest on the Belvedere drew out a large crowd. For many like Keny Triplett, it is the official start of Labor Day Weekend. "It felt a little bigger. It felt like there were a lot more vendors out," Triplett said. "A lot more different places than I've seen before, more clothes, more food than I've seen. I bet today is probably going to be one of the bigger days.
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood during early morning hours of Labor Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early on Labor Day morning in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the rear alley of Magazine Street at 26th Street. That's a couple of blocks north of the Kroger on West Broadway.
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
