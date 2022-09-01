Lisa Marie Presley Shares Lessons On Grieving Two Years After Losing Her Son Benjamin Keough To Suicide

MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley lost her son, Benjamin Keough , to suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day," the 54-year-old penned an emotional essay about grief and what she's learned about the process in the past two years.

mega

Presley shares Benjamin and daughter Riley with ex-husband Danny Keough, 57 . She also has 13-year-old, twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne with Michael Lockwood . The former couple finalized their divorce in May 2021.

"This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about," Presley wrote, going on to mention three, key lessons she's learned from the healing process.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S BITTER DIVORCE WITH MICHAEL LOCKWOOD TURNS UGLY, EX-HUSBAND DEMANDS TO SEE HER $4 MILLION BOOK CONTRACT & TAX RETURNS

"One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe," she continued. "You do not 'get over it,; you do not 'move on,' period."

MEGA

Expanding on the second lesson, the "Lights Out" singer said that grief could be "incredibly lonely." She noted people could be there for you "at the heat of the moment" but can soon disappear into their own lives — something which she said applies to family as well.

"If you're incredibly lucky, less than a handful will remain in contact with you after the first month or so. Unfortunately, that is a cold hard truth for most," she added.

GRIEVING RILEY KEOUGH SAYS SHE'S TRYING TO KEEP HER 'HEART OPEN' ONE YEAR AFTER BROTHER BENJAMIN KEOUGH'S DEATH

The third lesson was that if the loss is "premature, unnatural, or tragic," it can make a grieving person feel like an outcast.

"You can feel stigmatized and perhaps judged in some way as to why the tragic loss took place . This becomes magnetized by a million if you are the parent of a child who passed. No matter how old they were. No matter the circumstances," the "Nobody Noticed It" singer said.

mega

Presley noted that "it's a real choice to keep going" in such circumstances and she personally seems to have found a reason in her children. "[I] keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him," she said.

Presley concluded by urging her readers to check in with how their loved ones were feeling.

"So, if you know someone who lost a loved one, regardless of how long it's been, please call them to see how they are doing. Go visit them. They will really really appreciate it, more than you know," she wrote. "I know how hard and triggering it is. But maybe let it trigger you to reach out to someone who needs it right now rather than it just triggering something bad."

Presley shared her essay with PEOPLE .