Van Buren County, MI

WWMT

Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan

SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
SHOREHAM, MI
WWMT

Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day may be the last day for some out on Lake Michigan before they dock their boats and call an end to boating season. "Boating definitely slows down once you got your kids are back in school. It starts to cool off a little bit so people start to gear up for fall," said Captain Richard Lendardson, owner of TowBoatUS in Grand Haven.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers fugitive busts down walls, escapes during police standoff

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A wanted fugitive remains on the loose more than 24 hours after he escaped police following an hours-long standoff in Three Rivers on Saturday. The suspect, Kenneth Scott, 33, escaped an apartment he barricaded himself in, by breaking through several walls in adjacent apartments, according to police.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One male is dead and a female is wounded after gunfire rang out near La Petite Chateau in the 2700 block of South Division Avenue Sunday morning. Grand Rapids Police responded to the shooting around 1:20 A.M. A male victim was found and given life-saving...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
News Break
Politics
WWMT

Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling

PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Wyoming murder

WYOMING, Mich. — An arrest warrant for open murder has been obtained for Yenly Garcia, 44, in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Garcia's location is still unknown and detectives are still looking for him. Schmidt, 33, disappeared and was...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI

