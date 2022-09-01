Read full article on original website
WWMT
Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan
SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
WWMT
Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day may be the last day for some out on Lake Michigan before they dock their boats and call an end to boating season. "Boating definitely slows down once you got your kids are back in school. It starts to cool off a little bit so people start to gear up for fall," said Captain Richard Lendardson, owner of TowBoatUS in Grand Haven.
WWMT
Three Rivers fugitive busts down walls, escapes during police standoff
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A wanted fugitive remains on the loose more than 24 hours after he escaped police following an hours-long standoff in Three Rivers on Saturday. The suspect, Kenneth Scott, 33, escaped an apartment he barricaded himself in, by breaking through several walls in adjacent apartments, according to police.
WWMT
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
WWMT
Funeral Service for Naya Reynolds: 22-year-old WMU student shot and killed in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds gathered for the funeral service of a 22-year-old Western Michigan University student who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Portage on Aug. 26, 2022. The funeral service for Naya Reynolds was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
WWMT
Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
WWMT
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
WWMT
Customer accused of assaulting 2 teenage employees at Wyoming Burger King
WYOMING, Mich. — A man assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming Sunday afternoon because he was "unhappy with his service", according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The assault happened at the Burger King on 28th Street South West, off of US-131. The man...
WWMT
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
WWMT
One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One male is dead and a female is wounded after gunfire rang out near La Petite Chateau in the 2700 block of South Division Avenue Sunday morning. Grand Rapids Police responded to the shooting around 1:20 A.M. A male victim was found and given life-saving...
WWMT
Two people in critical condition after three overnight shootings in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured, and two in critical condition. Two of the shootings happened Friday night and the other happened early Saturday morning. 8:02 PM: Shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
WWMT
Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling
PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
WWMT
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Wyoming murder
WYOMING, Mich. — An arrest warrant for open murder has been obtained for Yenly Garcia, 44, in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Garcia's location is still unknown and detectives are still looking for him. Schmidt, 33, disappeared and was...
WWMT
Labor Day marks end of lifeguard season for many Lake Michigan beaches
It's the holiday weekend and many will be taking advantage of the unofficial end of summer. Law enforcement is expecting big crowds at Lake Michigan beaches. For many lifeguards, this weekend is their last shift. But some beaches won't have any lifeguards at all. It’s the time many of our...
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
