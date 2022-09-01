ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

The Devil’s in the details: Duke football and men’s soccer tally shutouts, No. 2 women’s soccer faces tough stretch ahead

They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. The Mike Elko era has gotten off to an excellent start. Not only did the defense record a shutout against an FBS opponent for the first time since 1989 in its Friday night home opener against Temple, but the offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Blue Devils scored 24 first-half points, the most since their 30-point first half against Northwestern early last season. Most notably, however, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard completed his first 15 passes, one short of Duke football's record for consecutive completions. He torched the defense throughout the game, displaying poise and accuracy, despite this being only his second collegiate start. The throws were not short, either. Leonard completed three passes over 30 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per completion. After a well-played game from both sides of the ball, the Blue Devils look to follow this thrilling performance with a matchup against a familiar foe as they travel to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern Sep. 10.
Chronicle

RILED UP: Duke football shuts out Temple in season opener behind Leonard's big night

If there exists such a thing as a perfect start, the Blue Devils likely achieved it Friday. Duke left no doubt in head coach Mike Elko’s inaugural game on the sidelines, pounding Temple 30-0 after leaping out to a 24-0 halftime lead. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard commanded the game from the start, and with help from fellow sophomore Jordan Moore in the slot and a stingy defensive performance, led the Blue Devils to a season-opening shutout win in front of an eager crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Chronicle

Extra point: Duke football dominates Temple in season opener

The Blue Devils started their season with a 30-0 shutout win against Temple, and the Blue Zone is here to break down their performance with three key takeaways and stats, plus a look ahead:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Defense shines. Last year, 130 teams competed in the FBS; Duke ranked...
Chronicle

5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Temple

Duke came out strong in its first game under new head coach Mike Elko, leaping out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter and striking a few more times in the second frame. With 30 minutes to play at Wallace Wade Stadium, the Blue Devils are in control against the Owls with a 24-0 lead.
