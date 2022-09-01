They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. The Mike Elko era has gotten off to an excellent start. Not only did the defense record a shutout against an FBS opponent for the first time since 1989 in its Friday night home opener against Temple, but the offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Blue Devils scored 24 first-half points, the most since their 30-point first half against Northwestern early last season. Most notably, however, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard completed his first 15 passes, one short of Duke football's record for consecutive completions. He torched the defense throughout the game, displaying poise and accuracy, despite this being only his second collegiate start. The throws were not short, either. Leonard completed three passes over 30 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per completion. After a well-played game from both sides of the ball, the Blue Devils look to follow this thrilling performance with a matchup against a familiar foe as they travel to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern Sep. 10.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO