Lana McKay
4d ago
😟🥺😢Oh Mama😢 My ❣️ Heartfelt Condolences and Prayers For You🙏🙌🙌🙌 May GOD Give You The Love and Strength Daily and Forever. Know That Now, Your 🕊️Sweet Angel🕊️ Is Home With The Lord🙌🙌
2
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
WDSU
Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
WDSU
New Orleans airport busy as Labor Day travel picks up
New Orleans International Airport officials are urging residents to make extra time as Labor Day travel picks up. This Labor Day holiday weekend, more than 12 million people are expected to fly. The Transportation Security Administration and MSY officials offered tips that they hope will improve people's experience flying and...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Westbank Highway (Marrero, LA)
The Louisiana State Police are searching for a pickup truck in connection with a double fatal hit-and-run on the westbound elevated Westbank Expressway Friday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
WDSU
I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared
KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Shooting on I-10 East Saturday night leaves man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department says officers were originally responding to the scene as an accident.
Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Shooting in Algiers left two people injured on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left two people injured on Monday. According to police, two people sustained gunshot wounds around 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital to...
Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward
The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
houmatimes.com
Heart Attack Patient Recovering After ‘Divine Intervention’ by Ochsner Cardiologist at New Orleans Airport
A 70-year-old man is recovering safely at Ochsner Medical Center—New Orleans following a dramatic resuscitation by an Ochsner Health cardiologist that friends and family describe as “divine intervention.”. Joseph Gormley, a California resident, had no plans for an extended stay in the Crescent City when he landed in...
Ground worker at New Orleans airport dies after hair becomes entangled in machinery
A ground worker at New Orleans’ airport died in an accident Tuesday when her hair became entangled in machinery while she was offloading an aircraft, officials said. Jermani Thompson was servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.
Baggage handler dies after hair becomes entangled in belt at New Orleans airport
The baggage handler, identified by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office as a 26-year-old woman, died Tuesday night.
WDSU
St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting
LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
BET
Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader
A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
The Vue is better from the top in New Orleans
You know the old saying, the view is better from the top? Well, in New Orleans, it is. 34 stories on top, to be exact.
NOPD search for suspect in Friday Gentilly shooting, victim hospitalized
Just after 6 p.m., the NOPD says the suspect allegedly shot a man in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue and left the scene.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
