ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

Lana McKay
4d ago

😟🥺😢Oh Mama😢 My ❣️ Heartfelt Condolences and Prayers For You🙏🙌🙌🙌 May GOD Give You The Love and Strength Daily and Forever. Know That Now, Your 🕊️Sweet Angel🕊️ Is Home With The Lord🙌🙌

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

New Orleans airport busy as Labor Day travel picks up

New Orleans International Airport officials are urging residents to make extra time as Labor Day travel picks up. This Labor Day holiday weekend, more than 12 million people are expected to fly. The Transportation Security Administration and MSY officials offered tips that they hope will improve people's experience flying and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared

KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KENNER, LA
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hough
WDSU

Shooting in Algiers left two people injured on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left two people injured on Monday. According to police, two people sustained gunshot wounds around 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward

The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Gat#Tougaloo College
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting

LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
LULING, LA
BET

Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader

A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy