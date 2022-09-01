Read full article on original website
Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont's violence prevention efforts
The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield
YCQM: Sept. 4, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” we explore a troubling trend among Vermont teens. The violent sex act that’s sending kids to the hospital. Also, a trade school that has traded in its old reputation. We visit Northlands Job Corps Center and find out how the program allows students to leave debt-free. And we investigate why information about a baby product linked to children’s deaths is being withheld from parents.
How businesses fared during Vermont’s summer tourism season
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Vermont headed home on a soggy Labor Day, putting a cap on the holiday weekend and the state’s summer tourism season. “It’s kind of like a hidden gem but not really anymore, everyone has discovered Vermont,” said Deb Fischer of Franklin, Massachusetts.
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont
WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months. A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors. “Yeah, things are definitely...
Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police troopers were stationed in downtown Burlington once again on Saturday night. According to Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department, troopers were requested to help assist with Labor Day weekend activities, as well as with college students being back in the area.
Saying goodbye to well known VSP K-9 Maximus
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police officers in Vermont are saying farewell to a K-9 that has passed away. Maximus captured hearts in 2016 when Trooper Nick Arlington posted a video of the dog helping him to wash the cruiser. Maximus jumping in and out of the hose stream brought smiles across the country. The former police K-9 lived a full life and was in retirement.
Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
What to Do: Sunday, September 4
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events in our region for Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Rutland Area NAACP is hosting a Back to School hair clinic for BIPOC youth today. From noon until 5 p.m. in Castleton, free braiding and barber appointments...
Attorney General’s Office warns of student loan relief scams
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Attorney General’s office is warning people seeking information about student loan relief to be aware of scams. Last week, President Biden announced $10,000 in relief for borrowers, and $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients. Staff with the state’s Consumer Assistance Program say...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Labor Day is shaping up to be a dreary one across the area. After a vast spread in temperatures across the area yesterday, today will be uniformly cool and cloudy. We’ll also add wet weather to the mix today. Showers remain likely through the...
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105
BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Berkshire Friday. According to the Enosburg Fire Chief, Mark Lacrose, a car and motorcycle crashed into each other on Route 105, near the Pine Cone Snack Shack. Authorities say 66-year-old Kevin Donna, of Franklin,...
