Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 15 HOURS AGO