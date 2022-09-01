Read full article on original website
Overstocked Designer Items Find a New Home With Scarce, The Mystery Box
Jacob Metzger and Yossi Shetrit have combined their passion for designer goods and penchant for ‘the art of the deal’ with the release of their newly co-founded project Scarce, The Mystery Box. As a luxury subscription service, overstocked – and backstock – designer items find a new home...
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
Napapijri's FW22 "Be Out There" Campaign Fuses the Future With Functionality
Napapijri‘s DNA fuses the great outdoors with greater taste, resulting in collections (often saturated in outerwear) that blur the lines between the tactile and the trendy. This couldn’t ring more true for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which has been spotlighted in a new campaign dubbed “Be Out There.”
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Cozy with a "Fur & Bling" Makeover
Has made it clear that it will continue to push out new Dunk Low iterations until everyone has a pair on their feet. The silhouette continues to hit shelves weekly, from classic color-blocked styles to wacky iterations adorned with diverse material options. Nike has recently revealed a slew of pairs with seasonal detailing and now adds one more to its list, this time exuding winter holiday cheer.
Lorier's Copper Safari Celebrates Heritage of Exploration
Our friends at the New York-based watchmaking company Lorier have now released a brilliant copper Safari field watch for those with an affinity for exploration. Produced in collaboration with YouTube watch reviewer Urban Gentry, Lorier’s limited edition offering manages to stay consistent with the brand’s vintage aesthetic, honoring timeless design aesthetics while giving them a slightly modern twist.
BSTN and Autry Buckle Up for 01 Low Collaboration
Autry, the tennis-centric footwear brand based Stateside, is back from the ’80s with a bang. With its resurgence that came for Fall/Winter 2021 to the roster of sleek styles that dropped in April, the brand has made a big comeback as it continues to appear on the feet of sneakerheads around the globe — and now BSTN grabs a slice of the action with its Autry Action Shoes collaboration.
New Balance 550 Surfaces in "Marblehead" Colorway
As fall approaches, New Balance gears up for new seasonal offerings. Having introduced “Nightwatch Green” and “Natural Indigo” 550s ahead of the weekend, the Boston-based athletics company now debuts a clean gray and white “Marblehead” iteration. The upcoming pairs arrive in the silhouette’s signature...
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex "Cargo Khaki"
Has debuted a new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex for the upcoming Fall 2022 weather. Gearing up for the colder months, the new Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex comes dressed in black, tour yellow, cargo khaki and iron grey color scheme. The silhouette boasts a mixed leather and textile base made with weather-proof material. The bold colors including the cargo khaki green to highlight the panels and the yellow to detail the Swoosh and Gore-Tex branding add to the eye-catching aesthetic of the shoe. The Gore-Tex branding can also be seen on the tongue. The shoe sits on top of a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its inaugural Fall/Winter 2022 collection release, Supreme has now reunited with. for a Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 team-up. For the first installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming range serves as a follow-up to the New York imprint’s quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released back in 2006.
1-of-36 Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High 1999 Could Be Yours for $50,000 USD
The Dunk lineage is one of ‘s most revered styles, paving the way for the modern collaborative industry as its roots in skateboarding, basketball, music and culture have gone on to define the streetwear scene that surrounds us today. Friends and Family iterations, such as the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, are pivotal as a scene-shifter, and now one pair in a US 9 has appeared for sale courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
'Minions' x Brain Dead Collab Debuts at Dover Street Market LA
Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
Celebrate the Remaining Weeks of Summer With These 'Power Rangers' Tiki Mugs
Beeeline Creative has just released an official Power Rangers barware set. Part of the Geeki Tikis mugs brand, these mugs take the Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Blue Ranger, Pink Ranger, Black Ranger, and Green Ranger, and morph them into the tiki mug form made from BPA-free ceramic material. Holding roughly...
KSUBI Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary With a Limited-Edition Capsule and Huge Advertising Campaign
KSUBI’s presence in the global streetwear market has been undeniable, and since 1999 the brand has become recognizable for its unique approach to denim. To celebrate its 23rd anniversary, the brand is launching a limited-edition capsule and a huge advertising campaign – titling the new drop ‘KSUBI 23.’
Nike Air Max 1 Master Returns in "Magma Orange"
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, is bringing back its “Master” concept for the shoe. First introduced in 2017, the limited-edition “Master” line debuted a number of unique colors and prints over the years. The upcoming offering is highlighted by its “Magma...
LG Launches New NFT Marketplace LG Art Lab
South Korean electronics giant LG has launched its own NFT marketplace titled LG Art Lab, allowing users to buy and sell NFTs directly from their TV. The company announced the new platform via Twitter on Sunday, disclosing that the application will “host a highly curated selection of world-class artists from around the globe” that will be integrated across mobile devices, desktop computers and LG TVs.
Apple Reportedly Unveiling Second-Generation AirPods Pro at "Far Out" September Event
The second-generation AirPods Pro will reportedly be introduced at Apple’s upcoming “Far Out” event. According to Engadget, Mark Gurman shared via his Power On newsletter that the September 7 event will mark the earphones’ unveiling after previously stating that the new version will arrive in 2022. “The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019,” he wrote. He adds that since the AirPods and Apple Watch are Apple‘s best-performing items in the Wearables, Home and Accessories category, it makes sense for the tech giant to release upgrades for the iPhones and its two top-selling accessories.
Los Angeles Banksy Mural Worth Over $16 Million USD Hits Auction Block With Entire Building Attached
Back in 2010, the notorious British street artist Banksy came to Los Angeles for the premiere of his documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop. While he was in town, he left a visual gift for his fans, painting the famous “Girl on a Swing” mural on a historic building in L.A.’s downtown fashion district. The mural featured a girl on a swing that was dangling from the red “A” of the word “PARKING” as seen on the wall.
