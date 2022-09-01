ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot drives in go-ahead run, Rays nip Marlins 2-1 in 10

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

MIAMI — Manuel Margot singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half, leading the Tampa Bay Rays past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins intentionally walked Yandy Díaz before Margot's line-drive single to right field drove in automatic runner Yu Chang from second.

Jason Adam (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth and Jalen Beeks got three outs in the bottom of the 10th for his second save. Margot, who had just switched from right to center field, tracked down Charles Leblanc's drive to the warning track and made a leaping catch. Beeks then struck out Peyton Burdick and retired Joey Wendle on a groundout.

Díaz reached base five times, logging three hits and two walks. Harold Ramírez had three hits for the Rays, who lead the AL wild-card race.

Drew Rasmussen worked six innings for Tampa Bay, allowing four hits and one run — a homer by Jon Berti in the sixth that made it 1-1.

Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers made his first start since July 25, when he went on the injured list with lower back spasms. He also allowed one run in six innings.

An RBI double by Ramírez put the Rays on top 1-0 in the sixth. Berti sent Rasmussen's slider over the left field wall to tie it.

The Marlins had two on with one out in the eighth after Leblanc led off with a single and and Wendle walked. But Colin Poche got out of the jam, inducing two grounders.

Miami again couldn't capitalize in the ninth after Adam walked Garrett Cooper and Jacob Stallings with one out. Lewin Díaz grounded into a double play.

MARLINS, MEET DOLPHIN

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, wearing a Marlins jersey with his No. 25 on it, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rays recalled INF/OF Vidal Bruján and right-handed reliever Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham.

The Marlins designated LHP Jake Fishman for assignment after recalling Rogers.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the Rays are optimistic that their ace will not have to miss significant time. ... INF/OF Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive Aug. 28, with a right triceps contusion.

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas was a late scratch because of right wrist discomfort.

UP NEXT:

Rays: Have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game home series against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13) will start the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday.

