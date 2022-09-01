Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — The two suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Tulare have been identified. According to the Tulare Police Department, the shooting happened on Aug 19, at a Chevron gas station near the 1300 block of E. Bardsley Ave. When officers arrived, a man who is yet...
KMPH.com
Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning shooting
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
2 men killed in central Fresno shooting identified
The two men who were killed in a shooting in central Fresno have been identified. Both police and neighbors told Action News the house where it happened is a magnet for trouble.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Harley Cortez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Harley Cortez. David Harley Cortez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Auto Theft. 30-year-old Cortez is 5' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Harley Cortez is...
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
KMPH.com
Officer involved shooting bodycam video released
Fresno, Calif. — Fresno Police have released a video depicting whats being classified a "Suicide by Police." On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8:30 P.M., officers from the Northeast Policing District were dispatched to Vinland Park at 4695 East Gettysburg Avenue regarding a subject waving a gun. It was...
KMPH.com
Man stabbed early morning in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
yourcentralvalley.com
Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects
TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage
TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
KMPH.com
Dog dumped by school, who did it?
Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest two men after discovering 90 grams of Fentanyl and $21,000 in cash
MERCED, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in Merced for selling Fentanyl. On Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m., Merced Police Officers along with its Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. When police arrived and searched the area, they discovered close to 90 grams of Fentanyl and about $21,000 in cash.
Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
A man has died after a shooting in Tulare early Monday morning.
KMPH.com
Man arrested after robbing and shooting at 7-Eleven clerk in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint and later shot at him Sunday morning in Merced. Merced Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1810 R Street. According to officers, a...
KMPH.com
1 dead, two injured including teen in Tulare shooting
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed, and two others including a teen were injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received calls around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street. When...
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
KMPH.com
1971 bronze sculptures from known Fresno artist vandalized and stolen in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — One Fresno business says two out of three historic cranes sculpted by a known Fresno artist were vandalized. What was once displayed outside the business is now destroyed and mostly gone. “These are one-of-a-kind. They can't be duplicated, they can't be replaced," Director of Zinc Financial...
2 people killed, 3 injured in shooting at central Fresno 'dope house'
Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting from Friday morning, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Card Theft In Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after a card theft that happened in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
Stolen car leads to drug & weapon seizure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of a stolen vehicle leads to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Atwater according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say that on August 31, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle that had a LoJack tracking device installed at the U-haul parking lot in the 1200 block […]
