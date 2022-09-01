ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — The two suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Tulare have been identified. According to the Tulare Police Department, the shooting happened on Aug 19, at a Chevron gas station near the 1300 block of E. Bardsley Ave. When officers arrived, a man who is yet...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare man killed by gunshot early morning shooting

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police responded to reports of gunshots at 300 block of N west in Tulare Monday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who police say was shot. The man died at the scene. Information about the man is unknown at...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Harley Cortez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Harley Cortez. David Harley Cortez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Auto Theft. 30-year-old Cortez is 5' 3" tall, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Harley Cortez is...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
KMPH.com

Officer involved shooting bodycam video released

Fresno, Calif. — Fresno Police have released a video depicting whats being classified a "Suicide by Police." On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8:30 P.M., officers from the Northeast Policing District were dispatched to Vinland Park at 4695 East Gettysburg Avenue regarding a subject waving a gun. It was...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed early morning in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Timothy Allen
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage

TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Dog dumped by school, who did it?

Madera, Calif. — On 8/28/22 shortly after 9pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report regarding a dog being abandoned in the area of Ellis and D Street in the County of Madera. The reporting party saw an adult female and an adult male removing a...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Merced Police arrest two men after discovering 90 grams of Fentanyl and $21,000 in cash

MERCED, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in Merced for selling Fentanyl. On Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m., Merced Police Officers along with its Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. When police arrived and searched the area, they discovered close to 90 grams of Fentanyl and about $21,000 in cash.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead, two injured including teen in Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed, and two others including a teen were injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received calls around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street. When...
TULARE, CA
KMJ

Suspects Wanted After Card Theft In Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after a card theft that happened in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen car leads to drug & weapon seizure, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of a stolen vehicle leads to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Atwater according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say that on August 31, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle that had a LoJack tracking device installed at the U-haul parking lot in the 1200 block […]
ATWATER, CA

