ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Gerer Ruv of America will Settle in Brooklyn Permanently

Rav Hershel Rottenberg, shlit”a, a longtime Gerer dayan in Eretz Yisroel, was appointed the Ruv of the Gerer chasidus a little over one year ago. With the Yamim Nora’im approaching, Rav Rottenberg is set to move here for most of the year, taking a hands-on role in the growth and development of the chassidus, and answering crucial day-to-day questions that arise in the Jewish home.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Busing#Refugees#Republican#New Yorkers#Nyic
marketplace.org

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day

NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Mexico City
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy