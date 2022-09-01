NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO