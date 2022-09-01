Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City
See images of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.
‘Prayers won’t fix it, this will’: Age to buy a semi-automatic weapon raised to 21 in NY
“This comprehensive package will close loophole and prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds."
I moved to NYC from Wisconsin 10 years ago. Here are 6 things that still surprise me about the city
A Midwestern Insider reporter reflects on her decade in New York City and what she still finds surprising about living there.
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
danspapers.com
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
boropark24.com
Gerer Ruv of America will Settle in Brooklyn Permanently
Rav Hershel Rottenberg, shlit”a, a longtime Gerer dayan in Eretz Yisroel, was appointed the Ruv of the Gerer chasidus a little over one year ago. With the Yamim Nora’im approaching, Rav Rottenberg is set to move here for most of the year, taking a hands-on role in the growth and development of the chassidus, and answering crucial day-to-day questions that arise in the Jewish home.
On the Record with NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams: Recent Rikers Island detainee death
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just a day after NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams made an unannounced visit to Rikers Island alongside other city officials, a detainee died. Michael Nieves, 40, died on Tuesday. While officials are still determining the cause of death, three staff members had been suspended in connection with the incident. His death […]
Why cities are banning gas stoves
The fight to reduce emissions may be coming into your kitchen next.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Piling on, pro-Trump conservative group joins fight against noncitizen voting in New York City
A pedestrian passes a chalked message near an early voting location at Madison Square Garden last October. A new New York City law permitting noncitizens to vote in municipal elections has hit legal snags. A judge ruled earlier that the measure violates state law, casting doubt on its future. [ more › ]
Remains of Newborn Baby Found in New York City Water Treatment Facility
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is investigating after body parts...
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
Gov. Hochul holds 4-point lead over Zeldin in New York governor's race: poll
A new poll shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead is shrinking against her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin.
Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day
NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NYC congestion pricing hearings show many oppose it for many different reasons
New York’s third version of a congestion pricing plan to charge a toll between $9 and $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan finished six lengthy virtual public hearings last week. If there is one takeaway from listening to four of them, it’s that the idea has...
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
