RIDOT Director says amount of rainfall ‘exceeded capacity of drainage system’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the intense rainfall was the main culprit of flooding that shut down to major thruways Monday. During a virtual news conference Monday evening Alviti said the rainfall exceeded the capacity of the drainage system on Interstate...
Crews battle house fire in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews battled a house fire in Attleboro Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to a home on Thomas Avenue. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.
Car flips over in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
I-95 in Providence open in both directions after previously shut down by dangerous flooding
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Flash flooding shutting down multiple streets and intersections throughout Rhode Island on Monday. Both sides of I-95 South in Providence near Eddy Street are moving again, according to Rhode Island State Police. Route 10 in Providence is also closed in both directions due to flooding...
Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day
“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
12-year-old boy suffers burns after house fire in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands after a house fire in Attleboro Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to a home on Thomas Avenue. Deputy fire chief Al Murrant told ABC 6 News that the fire...
Emerson College warns students of increase in spiked drinks at surrounding bars
BOSTON (WLNE) — Emerson College posted a notice to students earlier this week, warning them of an increase in spiked drinks in bars around Boston. The college’s police department provided the following tips to students to help them stay safe:. · Do not accept drinks from strangers.
Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
Cranston police warn residents of rise in car break-ins
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police warned residents on Sunday of a rise in car break-ins in the Garden City area. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area. According to police, the incidents happen during the overnight hours...
New Bedford School Committee Member charged with OUI
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that a member of the city’s school committee was arrested and charged with OUI Friday. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that Ross Grace Jr. was involved in a crash on County Street. He was arrested at the...
West Nile Virus found in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project found a mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Brockton Friday. The infected mosquito was found in the Campello section of the city. Brockton said that technicians from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will start spraying the entire...
Building collapses in Providence on Peace St.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police say a building collapsed at 215 Peace Street Monday evening. Police say no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Several surrounding intersections and streets are currently blocked off. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Winters Elementary to open Tuesday, 6 days after anticipated
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Henry J. Winters Elementary School will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday after a six-day delay. Pawtucket Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl McWilliams announced Saturday that the department was granted a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing classes to start. “We are so excited for the...
Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Swansea on Sunday. Swansea police responded just before 8 p.m. to the crash on Route 6 near Route 95. Police said the 33-year-old-man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. No further information was...
Man to serve five years in prison for double-shooting in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The last of four people indicted in connection to a double-shooting outside of a gas station in New Bedford has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Last week, Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of...
Man arrested for allegedly using knife during fight in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man has been arrested for allegedly using a knife during a fight at a gas station in Rehoboth over the weekend. On Saturday, Rehoboth police responded just after 2 p.m. to the Cumberland Farms on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two men involving a knife.
