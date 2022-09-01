ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Crews battle house fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews battled a house fire in Attleboro Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to a home on Thomas Avenue. This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Car flips over in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Education
City
Pawtucket, RI
ABC6.com

Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day

“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

12-year-old boy suffers burns after house fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands after a house fire in Attleboro Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to a home on Thomas Avenue. Deputy fire chief Al Murrant told ABC 6 News that the fire...
ATTLEBORO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Pawtucket R I#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston police warn residents of rise in car break-ins

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police warned residents on Sunday of a rise in car break-ins in the Garden City area. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area. According to police, the incidents happen during the overnight hours...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford School Committee Member charged with OUI

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that a member of the city’s school committee was arrested and charged with OUI Friday. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that Ross Grace Jr. was involved in a crash on County Street. He was arrested at the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
ABC6.com

West Nile Virus found in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project found a mosquito infected with West Nile Virus in Brockton Friday. The infected mosquito was found in the Campello section of the city. Brockton said that technicians from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will start spraying the entire...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Building collapses in Providence on Peace St.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police say a building collapsed at 215 Peace Street Monday evening. Police say no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Several surrounding intersections and streets are currently blocked off. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Winters Elementary to open Tuesday, 6 days after anticipated

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Henry J. Winters Elementary School will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday after a six-day delay. Pawtucket Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl McWilliams announced Saturday that the department was granted a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing classes to start. “We are so excited for the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is seriously injured after being struck by a car in Swansea on Sunday. Swansea police responded just before 8 p.m. to the crash on Route 6 near Route 95. Police said the 33-year-old-man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. No further information was...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested for allegedly using knife during fight in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man has been arrested for allegedly using a knife during a fight at a gas station in Rehoboth over the weekend. On Saturday, Rehoboth police responded just after 2 p.m. to the Cumberland Farms on Route 44 after reports of a fight between two men involving a knife.
REHOBOTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy