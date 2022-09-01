Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wave 3
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
Wave 3
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of Downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
Wave 3
Man charged in connection to suspicious device found in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man has been charged with terroristic threatening in connection to an “explosive device hoax” in downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device that was found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
WLKY.com
Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood during early morning hours of Labor Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early on Labor Day morning in the Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the rear alley of Magazine Street at 26th Street. That's a couple of blocks north of the Kroger on West Broadway.
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday Sept. 5, 2022
The following individuals were arrested last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty, in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
Police arrest man for alleged neglect and meth possession
The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile.
Wave 3
Louisville on track for third-highest year of homicides, anti-gun violence advocate says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An advocate against gun violence said the city is on track to break the record for the third highest year of homicides. In the month of August, Louisville Metro Police data said there were 10 total homicides, bringing the city’s total for 2022 to 111.
Wave 3
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes. Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding.
Wave 3
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
Wave 3
Shooting victim’s family grieves for his 2-year-old daughter
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department said 25-year-old Dajour Drones was shot and killed Early Thursday morning near his home on Beechwood Avenue. ”Nobody is ever going to understand what he meant to us,” Sheryle Wilson, Drones’ sister said. There are still a lot...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
Comments / 0