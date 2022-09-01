ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Child found alone in Shively reunited with family member

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the public's help after they found a 5-year-old child alone on Sunday afternoon. Shively Police officers were called to Crums Lane and Hartlage Court on the report of a young boy alone in the area around 4 p.m. Police believe the child is 5 years old.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday Sept. 5, 2022

The following individuals were arrested last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty, in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
SALEM, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shooting victim’s family grieves for his 2-year-old daughter

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department said 25-year-old Dajour Drones was shot and killed Early Thursday morning near his home on Beechwood Avenue. ”Nobody is ever going to understand what he meant to us,” Sheryle Wilson, Drones’ sister said. There are still a lot...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
LOUISVILLE, KY

