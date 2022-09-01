Read full article on original website
Jerry Savage
4d ago
They need to be put in prison for a few years. People act like they don't have a bit of good sense these days.
nlskeebo40
4d ago
Some people just don't know how to handle disagreements. The worst segment of society are breeding the most.
Toni Coleman
4d ago
this is awful. maybe the woman that was released needs to cool.her heels in jail and get some anger mgmt classes as a start. no way she should work with kids. heck she may be a danger to her own.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
WPMI
Shots fired after police disperse disorderly juveniles from Mobile theater parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to 785 Schillingers Road, AMC Theater, in reference to a disorderly complaint involving juveniles in the parking lot. Upon officers arrival the crowd dispersed. Shortly after officers heard several gunshots being fired in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired. Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
utv44.com
Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
utv44.com
Truck load and a trailer full of water heading to Jackson, Mississippi Tuesday from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves said, "the tanks are full and water pressure is solid." However, for days, residents couldn't trust that water would even come out of their faucet, let alone safe, causing one local man and organization to take action in Mobile.
utv44.com
Mobile Police urging residents to report crimes to the department, not social media
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is urging people to report criminal activity to their department, not just post to social media. Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department says with neighborhood social media sites growing, people are posting situations that are occurring within the city's jurisdiction but not being properly reported to police.
Citronelle man who allegedly rammed vehicle with children inside turns himself into the jail
UPDATE: According to Mobile County jail records Byrd turned himself in Saturday afternoon at about 2:30. He was released on bond a little more than an hour later. The log says Byrd was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of domestic violence. CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning. The incident happened on Coronado Court. According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report. While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
Homecoming Queen Accused of Rigging Vote Plans to Sue School District, Police
A Florida teen who won the title of homecoming queen at her high school only to find herself facing potential prison time for allegedly rigging the vote has filed notice that she intends to sue over the scandal. Emily Grover and her mother, Laura Carroll, an assistant principal, were both hit with a slew of charges in 2021 after authorities accused the pair of using an internal school system to falsify hundreds of votes in favor of Grover. Just a few months after winning the crown in 2020, Grover was arrested, expelled from the school, and her lawyer said her admission to college was later rescinded over the controversy. “This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes,” attorney Marie Mattox was quoted telling WEAR 3. Grover says her civil rights were violated and she was left with emotional distress, and she maintains she did not commit any crimes. The charges against her were dismissed in March 2022 after she completed a pretrial diversion program, and Grover now plans to sue the Escambia County School District and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.Read it at WEAR 3
utv44.com
Mobile business and Cops for Kids collecting water for Jackson, MS amidst water crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jackson Mississippi residents are facing a water crisis after flooding from the Pearl River damaged an already broken water system. One local business along with Mobile's Cops for Kids is spending this holiday weekend filling trailers with bottled water. After hearing how citizens couldn't take...
