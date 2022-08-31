ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usfdons.com

Dons Defeat Fresno State, Win Second Straight Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. – Closing out their weekend with another trophy, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (6-0) hung on in five sets to take down Fresno State (3-3) on Saturday afternoon and remain perfect on the season as the Dons were crowned champions of the Fresno State Invitational with their victory over the Bulldogs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

USF Remains Perfect With Wins over Louisiana Tech, Seattle U

FRESNO, Calif. – Getting it done on the road once again, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (5-0) took down Louisiana Tech (2-3), 3-0, and Seattle U (0-2), 3-2, on Friday to win their first two matches of the Fresno State Invitational and remain undefeated on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy