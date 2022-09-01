ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Sunday night leading into Labor Day weather forecast

Rain chances are decreasing as we move toward the end of Labor Day Weekend. Most of the showers and storms will slide south of Houston on Monday with only isolated showers expected for most of Southeast Texas. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for most of the upcoming week with afternoon highs around 90°
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area HBCUs showcased for the 37th Labor Day Classic

HOUSTON - Labor Day weekend is packed with festivities, and there’s one that will draw thousands of HBCU families to the region. The 37th Labor Day Classic is the official start of the Fall football season for Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University. In a recent press conference,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey

HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com

University of Houston Cougars complete comeback in 3OT fashion

SAN ANTONIO - Senior quarterback Clayton Tune did his best John Elway impression Saturday inside the Alamodome, helicoptering across the goal line for a two-point conversion in triple overtime – for what turned out to be the game-winning score – as #24 Houston won its season opener against UT-San Antonio, 37-35. "If there's a will there's a way," Tune said after the game. "I just wanted to win more than they did."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv

PASADENA, Texas - San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven. The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash

WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
WEBSTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy