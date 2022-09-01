Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
fox26houston.com
Sunday night leading into Labor Day weather forecast
Rain chances are decreasing as we move toward the end of Labor Day Weekend. Most of the showers and storms will slide south of Houston on Monday with only isolated showers expected for most of Southeast Texas. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for most of the upcoming week with afternoon highs around 90°
fox26houston.com
LIST: Houston-area schools supporting Uvalde by having students wear maroon, white on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Numerous Houston-area school districts are showing their support for students in Uvalde by wearing their school colors on Tuesday. The move comes as Uvalde CISD students are returning to school for the first day months after the tragic shooting back in May. Here is a list of the...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area HBCUs showcased for the 37th Labor Day Classic
HOUSTON - Labor Day weekend is packed with festivities, and there’s one that will draw thousands of HBCU families to the region. The 37th Labor Day Classic is the official start of the Fall football season for Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University. In a recent press conference,...
fox26houston.com
Northbound lanes of Tomball Parkway at Old Foltin Road shut down following crash involving motorcycle
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash is located at 11899 State Highway 249 at Old Foltin Road. Gonzalez said two people were riding a motorcycle when it...
fox26houston.com
Woman injured after part of building facade falls at downtown Houston aquarium
HOUSTON - Repair work is underway after a piece of building facade at the downtown Houston aquarium fell on Friday night. According to Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison, they responded to a ‘building collapse’ call at the aquarium. Harrison said a piece of metal facade fell off the building...
fox26houston.com
Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street. According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation...
fox26houston.com
Shooting in Arena Theatre parking lot leaves man dead, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of the Arena Theatre, where a concert was held on Sunday night, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road. Law enforcement officers from various...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked among top 15 cities most financially stressed: survey
HOUSTON - It's indisputable that of the biggest things people get overwhelmed about is money, and Houston is among the top 15 cities where people have the most financially stressed. According to a recent study by SmartAsset, Houston was ranked 13th for cities with the most financial stress. The survey...
fox26houston.com
Houston religious leader scammed out of nearly $500 by fake CenterPoint Energy reps
HOUSTON - Scammers are everywhere and seem to target victims during the most convenient time, which is exactly what happened to a religious leader in Houston, who lost nearly $500 to fake CenterPoint Energy reps. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees. Kameelah Ahmad tells FOX...
fox26houston.com
University of Houston Cougars complete comeback in 3OT fashion
SAN ANTONIO - Senior quarterback Clayton Tune did his best John Elway impression Saturday inside the Alamodome, helicoptering across the goal line for a two-point conversion in triple overtime – for what turned out to be the game-winning score – as #24 Houston won its season opener against UT-San Antonio, 37-35. "If there's a will there's a way," Tune said after the game. "I just wanted to win more than they did."
fox26houston.com
Jaguar or Raven? San Jacinto College asking for help with a new mascotv
PASADENA, Texas - San Jacinto College is looking for help selecting its new mascot and has narrowed it down to two choices: the Jaguar or the Raven. The college announced in a press release it would be retiring three existing mascots and formally introducing one that’s more representative of the school in 2023.
fox26houston.com
At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
fox26houston.com
Teen shot in northwest Harris County dies at hospital, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen is dead after being shot in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Steubner Hill Dr. around 8:35 a.m. The deputies arrived to find a 17-year-old Black male in...
fox26houston.com
Galveston Beach Patrol goes above and beyond, even during times of crisis
The Galveston Beach Patrol handles about 7 million people a year on their busy shores, and because of that, they take on a lot of roles. However, during disasters like Hurricane Harvey, they add one more unexpected title to that list. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has the story.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Houston sneaker store targeted in burglary ring
Small sneaker store owners are going through the blues. The owner of 'Full Court' speaks out after thieves target and burglarize his store.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
fox26houston.com
Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
fox26houston.com
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating after 3-year-old shot in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to an overnight shooting Sunday in southwest Houston, where a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Dr. a little before midnight for reports of a toddler shot. Responding officers detained a vehicle trying to leave the scene, and the driver is believed to be a person of interest.
fox26houston.com
Armed thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise from Houston business, the second incident in a month
HOUSTON - One Houston optometry business is filing the second police report in a month after thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise Friday. Dr. Sana Malik says around 2 pm, an unknown man walks into her ProOptix store in the Tanglewood Court shopping area and asked to see Gucci frames.
