USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and redshirt freshman Miller Moss came into the Trojans’ season opener at the Coliseum carrying no shortage of expectations and like the rest of the team, both players lived up to the hype in Lincoln Riley’s first outing as Trojan head coach, a 66-14 drubbing of Rice. Williams completed his first five passes and finished the day 19-for-22 for 249 yards and two touchdown passes. His 86.3 completion percentage was the best by a Trojan quarterback with a minimum of 20 attempts since Matt Barkley had a 95.0 completion percentage vs. Colorado on Oct. 20, 2012. Just for giggles, Williams also led USC in rushing with 68 yards on six carries.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO