coingeek.com
CoinGeek Backstage: IBM Consulting’s Patryk Walaszczyk on the importance of scalability in blockchain
Blockchain is evolving beyond the niche use cases, and global enterprises are dipping their toes and testing the technology. IBM is at the heart of enterprise blockchain integrations, and as IBM Consulting’s blockchain solutions expert Patryk Walaszczyk told CoinGeek Backstage, BSV’s scalability and low costs make it the best fit for enterprise clients.
coingeek.com
Indonesia’s biggest tech startup GoTo acquires local digital asset exchange for $8.4M
PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (IDX: GOTO), Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, has entered into the digital asset business by purchasing local exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin for approximately $8.4 million. A report published by Reuters noted that GoTo disclosed the acquisition in a filing to Indonesia’s stock exchange regulator,...
coingeek.com
Digital assets are safe alternative for use in international trade: Russian PM
Russia is considering allowing international trade transactions to be settled with digital assets. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has declared that exploring digital asset payments is one avenue that is imperative to increasing the resilience of the Russian economy. Mishustin made the remarks while speaking at a strategic session on the...
coingeek.com
Qatar central bank issues landmark digital payment licenses to 2 telco providers
Qatar is ushering in a new era of digital payments despite maintaining a ban on digital assets, with its central bank kicking off a digital payment service providers licensing regime by issuing the first pair of permits. Reuters reported that the beneficiary firms are telecom giants Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo....
coingeek.com
US authorities sought Binance internal docs on money laundering
An ongoing U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) probe into whether Binance violated the Bank Secrecy Act sought internal records—including communications involving Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao—to determine if the cryptocurrency exchange was complying with anti-money laundering (AML) rules. On September 1, Reuters reported on a December...
coingeek.com
Iran legalizes digital assets payments for imports
Two weeks ago, Iran saw the first digital asset payment for imports, and now, the Iranian government has officially legalized payments for imports through digital assets. As CoinGeek reported, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Peyman-Pak pledged to push for digital asset payments, stating that “by the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.”
coingeek.com
Nigeria slashes eNaira’s merchant service charge by 50% to spur adoption
It’s been almost a year since Nigeria launched the eNaira, but the digital currency only recently hit $10 million in value transacted. The country’s central bank is seeking to change this and boost uptake, starting by slashing the merchant service charge by 50%. Speaking in a recent event...
coingeek.com
Fake versions of popular apps spreading Monero miner malware for years: report
Check Point Research (CPR), the research team of American-Israeli cybersecurity provider Check Point Software Technologies, has uncovered a Monero mining malware dubbed “Nitrokod” that has been sneakily infecting computers across 11 countries since 2019. In a report, the research team stated the malware often masqueraded as desktop versions...
coingeek.com
Basel banking proposals on ‘crypto’ assets spell bad news for BTC bag holders—part 1
Last month, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) released its second—and likely final— public consultation document detailing the proposed guidelines for the prudential treatment of ‘crypto’ asset exposure for banks. The rules, once finalized, will set the minimum standards which internationally active banks must adhere to when dealing with digital currency assets, with individual jurisdictions able to supplement these requirements with additional, more restrictive measures, where deemed necessary.
coingeek.com
The vision for the future of the internet—Craig Wright joins ETSI panel
On September 1, Dr. Craig Wright joined a panel of experts to talk about IPv6, Bitcoin, and the future of the internet. Dr. Wright joined Professor Latif Ladid, Pascal Thubert from Cisco, Thomas Graf from Swisscom, and Jean-Charles Bisecco from the French IPv6 Task Force. Watch the webinar here. Latif...
