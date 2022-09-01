Read full article on original website
Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"
Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
Authorities searching for missing pilot/helicopter in Kentucky
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Missing helicopter found
A helicopter reported missing over the weekend has been found. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County. “The pilot was...
Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday
Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers. The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th. We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library...
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
Cat adoption fees waived at Daviess County Animal Care Shelter
If you're looking to adopt a new furry friend, now is your chance!. The Daviess County Animal Care and Control says they will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats. This will run through Saturday, September 17th. Officials say no adoption application is required. All cats are...
Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car
A Fort Wayne mother is facing multiple charges after crashing her car with two children in the vehicle according to Indiana State Police. The Indiana State Police says troopers responded to a car crash on I-64 in Warrick County east of Lynnville. Law enforcement says when troopers arrived, they found...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire
Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. HFD says...
