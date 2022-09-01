ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and he let me take the controls a little bit and feel around, and it was just amazing.”
Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was...
Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means.
A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the...
The Little Italy Festival returns

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member...
‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving southbound in a 2015 ford pickup.
Popcorn festival turnout was great, organizers say

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – This Labor Day weekend was full of festivities across the Wabash Valley, like the Casey Popcorn Festival. The event featured live music, entertainment, craft booths, a car show and, of course, free popcorn. The festival also included a beer garden for the first time ever.
Sullivan man arrested for child molestation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
