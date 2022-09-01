ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

CBS Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday. A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Saint John's wins top-five showdown against UW-Whitewater

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Saint John's kicked off the season with a huge win Saturday afternoon in Collegeville. The fifth-ranked Johnnies beat fourth-ranked WIsconsin-Whitewater 24-10 in front of a crowd of 12,462 people, the eighth-most all-time for a Johnnies home game. Junior quarterback Aaron Syverson went 25-of-34 for 269 and...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
mprnews.org

A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking

The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at a school in southern Minnesota and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when the drowning occurred.
BRAINERD, MN
KARE 11

Back to school fashion trends

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's all about layers as we head back to school. Layers keep you comfortable throughout the fluctuating temperatures of the day. Producer & stylist Jodi Mayers joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss school fashion ideas for students in elementary school, high school and college.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Yanks top Twins 5-2

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

After school snacks for on-the-go families

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Need some help planning nutritious snacks the whole family will enjoy?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss good snack options to pack your refrigerator and pantry with, along with highlighting how to successfully prep and plan healthier snacks.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Getting kids ready for back to school

MINNEAPOLIS — Hopefully your kids have their backpacks packed, their new shoes laced up and their alarm clocks set for Tuesday morning and the start of a brand-new school year. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, many kids across the state, including the thousands of students in Minneapolis, St. Paul and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

School spirit hijabs now offered at William Byrne Elementary

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This year, there's a new way students can proudly show their school spirit at William Byrne Elementary. For the first time, hijabs featuring the school mascot are being sold alongside t-shirts, ensuring everyone at the school is able to wear something displaying school pride. The hijabs,...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

First Marathon at 70? You betcha

PRINCETON, Minnesota — For many people, running a marathon is a bucket list item, and everyone who runs one has their reason — their “why” — for doing it. Susie Weigel’s “why” just happens to be extra incredible because she’s 70 years old.
PRINCETON, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
