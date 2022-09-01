Read full article on original website
Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday
Donations are flooding in to help a Bloomington 9th Grader who has been left paralyzed following a tackle during a football game Friday. Ethan Durkin Glynn was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska Friday when he was involved in a tackle that left him "significantly injured." According...
Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday. A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
Saint John's wins top-five showdown against UW-Whitewater
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Saint John's kicked off the season with a huge win Saturday afternoon in Collegeville. The fifth-ranked Johnnies beat fourth-ranked WIsconsin-Whitewater 24-10 in front of a crowd of 12,462 people, the eighth-most all-time for a Johnnies home game. Junior quarterback Aaron Syverson went 25-of-34 for 269 and...
White Sox ace Cease loses bid for no-hitter in 9th, Chicago routs Twins 13-0
CHICAGO — White Sox ace Dylan Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter when Luis Arraez singled for Minnesota with two out in the ninth inning Saturday night. After Arraez's hit, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick for his first career complete game in Chicago's 13-0 victory. Cease walked Jake...
Sisters plan to give sunflowers, honoring sibling who died from ovarian cancer
COLUMBUS, Minnesota — Before Katie Bebinger passed away at the age of 32, she had a request. "She asked me to plant a field of sunflowers," said Katie's older sister, Laura Butchko. Butchko owns Clever Girl Flowers in Columbus, Minnesota. Along with Katie's field of sunflowers, she also asked...
Plymouth restaurant prepares for 'Katie Day' in support of one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — It's the love of family which carries many through some of life's darkest times. "We just want to make sure that she's OK," said Vegas, who is a manager at Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill in Plymouth. In some cases, family isn't limited to just blood...
A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking
The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at a school in southern Minnesota and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when the drowning occurred.
Back to school fashion trends
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's all about layers as we head back to school. Layers keep you comfortable throughout the fluctuating temperatures of the day. Producer & stylist Jodi Mayers joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss school fashion ideas for students in elementary school, high school and college.
Yanks top Twins 5-2
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the...
After school snacks for on-the-go families
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Need some help planning nutritious snacks the whole family will enjoy?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss good snack options to pack your refrigerator and pantry with, along with highlighting how to successfully prep and plan healthier snacks.
Getting kids ready for back to school
MINNEAPOLIS — Hopefully your kids have their backpacks packed, their new shoes laced up and their alarm clocks set for Tuesday morning and the start of a brand-new school year. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, many kids across the state, including the thousands of students in Minneapolis, St. Paul and...
School spirit hijabs now offered at William Byrne Elementary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This year, there's a new way students can proudly show their school spirit at William Byrne Elementary. For the first time, hijabs featuring the school mascot are being sold alongside t-shirts, ensuring everyone at the school is able to wear something displaying school pride. The hijabs,...
Increased police presence at Minnesota State Fair after person shot Saturday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair Police Department confirmed a shooting took place at the fairgrounds Saturday night, prompting an evacuation. During a press conference Sunday, State Fair Chief of Police Ron Knafla said the incident happened after a "large group of youths" started causing fights near the Midway. When the shot was fired, Knafla said there were numerous officers nearby who were able to react quickly.
First Marathon at 70? You betcha
PRINCETON, Minnesota — For many people, running a marathon is a bucket list item, and everyone who runs one has their reason — their “why” — for doing it. Susie Weigel’s “why” just happens to be extra incredible because she’s 70 years old.
Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers
MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday
Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years. The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids. It's offering coupons that are valid until...
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
