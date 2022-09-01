ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man dies after showing up at VCU Medical Center with gunshot wound

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday night after a shooting. However, police are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place.

On Wednesday night, Richmond Police responded to a random gunfire call in Creighton Court. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives found no evidence of a shooting there.

Sources told Jon Burkett that someone driving a dark-colored sedan dropped off the man at VCU, who would later die on Wednesday night.

Police are looking for that driver to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

