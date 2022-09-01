ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers walks. Ryan McMahon to second. C.J. Cron reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers to second. Ryan McMahon to third. Throwing error by Kolten Wong. Charlie Blackmon singles to left center field. C.J. Cron to third. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon scores. Michael Toglia walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. Sean Bouchard strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Garrett Mitchell. C.J. Cron scores. Brian Serven grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez.
Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Red sox first. Tommy Pham called out on strikes. Alex Verdugo homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Rafael Devers flies out to center field to Jose Siri. Trevor Story grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Patino to Harold Ramirez. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
Toronto-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins pops out to shallow center field to Bo Bichette. Adley Rutschman pops out to shallow left field to Santiago Espinal. Anthony Santander homers to right field. Ryan Mountcastle lines out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles...
Gausman pitches Blue Jays past Orioles in DH opener, 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Gausman made a triumphant return to Camden Yards and Teoscar Hernández homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the opener of a doubleheader. Gausman (11-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3...
