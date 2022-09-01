ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Long-planned Exotic Pet Expo bumped from spot at Fairgrounds Nashville

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDXek_0hdRUyce00

The popular Nashville Exotic Pet Expo has been held at the Fairgrounds Nashville for two decades, usually twice a year.

Organizers said the pet show helps support the Nashville Exotic Pet Club, a nonprofit.

The show had become such a routine at the fairgrounds that the Exotic Pet Expo said back in 2018 it gave the fairgrounds dates to hold open for their show, all the way through 2023.

"They plugged them into their calendar, and said OK, you're on the calendar," said Brendan Reynolds, head of the Nashville Exotic Pet Club, who goes by Mr. Brendan The Reptile Guy.

Brendan says what would usually happen next, anywhere from one to three months before each expo, the Fairgrounds would send them a contract to sign to making things official.

But this time, that didn't happen -- because the fairgrounds told them, there's another show in town.

"About a week and a half ago, they came to us and said there may be a conflict with your dates and we may have to move your expo," Brendan said.

But Brendan says that's a problem, with dozens of vendors who are already booked to set up at the expo the first weekend in October.

"It's not something that can be moved," Brendan said. "We've been advertising for two years, our vendors have hotels booked, we have people coming in from all over the United States."

Today the Director of the Nashville Fairgrounds said in part:

The Exotic Pet Show has been a great event partner at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Rescheduling hold dates are never our first choice. We put holds on our event calendar for clients until they are contracted which then gives both parties confidence on dates and details. Contracts are essential for this purpose and why we have them. We have been working with the event promoter to reschedule to another weekend in October and look forward to working with them in the future.
Laura Womack, Fairgrounds Nashville Executive Director

Responding to the fairgrounds' statement, Brendan said:

"But she doesn't say anything why we weren't offered a contract, she dances around the fact that we don't have a contract, but I can't give them a contract," Brendan said. "They have to give me a contract to sign, I would have signed it."

NewsChannel 5 followed up with the fairgrounds director who originally e-mailed us her statement. We asked why the Exotic Pets Expo wasn't given a contract to sign as in years past, and we asked what the event was that's bumping the Expo from that weekend. That email has not been immediately returned.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exotic Pet#Nashville Fairgrounds#Advertising#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Nashville Exotic Pet Expo#The Exotic Pet Expo#The Fairgrounds Nashvill
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wpln.org

‘Cashville’: How a ’90s nickname for Nashville became a nationally known brand

Inside the cultural arts retail space of The PSV Store near downtown Nashville, Carlos Partee sits alongside longtime Nashville DJ, C-Wiz. Partee is the owner of local fashion brand Cashville Etc. He sells a collection of shorts, shirts and hats. Some of the clothing draws inspiration from life in Nashville during the ’90s and early 2000s — like watching the city’s now defunct Nashville Kats arena football team.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville

Nashville residents will soon have a new Tex-Mex option when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy