hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
hoiabc.com
Male victim shot and killed in Peoria’s 17th homicide of 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a male victim was shot and killed early Saturday morning, marking the River City’s 17th homicide of 2022. Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue - near North Grove Street.
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
hoiabc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with Aug 27 stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police arrested a second suspect connected to a early-morning stabbing in Peoria last Saturday. 31-year-old Kendall A. Howard was arrested Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street -...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
hoiabc.com
Homeless shelters pushed past their limits in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A surge of homelessness means more people seeking refuge in Peoria shelters, as organizations work with the city to find a quick solution. Kristy Schofield is the Director of Homeless and Housing at the Dream Center Peoria, and says they have more people than they’ve ever before within their facilities. The Center can house up to 125 people at a time. But right now, they’re pushing past with 135. Some are sleeping on mats instead of beds due to the capacity overflow. While some may ask if they would stop letting people in, Schofield says that’s not the policy of the Center, classified as a low-barrier shelter.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Teachers Union comes out in force for city’s Labor Day Parade
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Celebrating organized labor -- hundreds marched through Downtown Peoria for Labor Day. But for some -- they weren’t just celebrating -- but also showing solidarity. Signaling the end of summer, hundreds marched through the River City,. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says it’s an...
hoiabc.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year...
hoiabc.com
Peoria church hosts barbeque and backpack giveaway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The L.I.F.E Outreach Center brought 100 backpacks to give away to Peoria children and had a party in the park with barbeque, snow cones, face painting and a watermelon eating contest. Each backpack was loaded up with school supplies. Pastor of L.I.F.E Outreach Center...
hoiabc.com
100 mile bike ride raises over $100,000
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 100 miles and $100,000 later, the residents at Snyder Village who need it the most are going to be able to say their stay is a little bit more comfortable thanks to one man. Keith Swartzentruber and his wife Sandy took off this morning at...
hoiabc.com
‘Bicycle Bar Crawl’ spreads word about men’s health
WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you saw a group of bikers pedaling in yellow shirts down Farmington Road Saturday, they wanted to get your attention. The Peoria Area Prostate Awareness Society - or ‘PAPAS’ - hosted their eighth annual Bicycle Bar Crawl, an event all about spreading prostate health awareness. The day involves traveling from bar to bar on bikes, acting as the culmination of weeks of fundraising efforts. With close to 92 riders taking part, the event kicked off at Jimmy’s Bar, followed by an escort around town by the West Peoria Fire Department to get to their next location safely.
hoiabc.com
Lawsuit filed to place Normal districting referendum on November ballot
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It will soon be decided in a McLean County courtroom whether residents in Normal will vote this fall on a referendum changing the way they’re represented on the town council. Earlier this week, Normal’s electoral board declared the proposed referendum invalid because...
hoiabc.com
Runners take to Peoria’s bridges Monday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of runners put in several this morning over area bridges for a good cause. It was the 11th Annual Bridge to Bridge 4 mile run. Due to COVID-19, this was the 8th year the race was actually held. It kicked off at 7AM and...
hoiabc.com
Family raises money for softball team at Manito Popcorn Festival
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As a part of a years-long family tradition, Joy Goolesby and her family gave away popcorn at the Manito Popcorn Festival in exchange for donations. All proceeds go to a different cause every year. This time they’ll benefit the Midwest Spirit girl’s softball team...
hoiabc.com
Comic, toy shop owner creates space with his kids in mind
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Pekin business owner is expanding his operations in Peoria, bringing fun to the northwest side of the city. But he’s doing it for more reasons than just bringing in additional customers. ‘The Zone’ card shop held its opening weekend Saturday and Sunday...
hoiabc.com
Delavan bids farewell to summer with annual Labor Day parade
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Downtown Delavan became a last hurrah for summertime for their annual Labor Day parade. From firetrucks to horse and buggy, dozens came to celebrate the holiday in honor of working people under cloudy skies. From here kids trade their summer fun...
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 2: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Normal West flexed their Intercity rivalry muscles on Friday with a 46-0 win over Bloomington for their 10th straight victory over their crosstown rivals. Across town, Normal Community picked up their first win of the season with a 50-14 win over Champaign Central. Peoria High moved to 2-0 with a 36-16 win against Danville. Peoria Manual lost to Champaign Centennial.
hoiabc.com
A grape-stompin’ good time at Harvest Festival
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a grape-stompin’ good time Sunday afternoon, as people got to learn how to make wine the old-fashioned way. Mackinaw Valley Vineyard held its annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival, where organizers said people could get their feet wet and have some fun in the process.
hoiabc.com
Watch party planned for scheduled moon rocket launch
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - NASA will try to launch its new Artemis moon rocket Saturday and local space enthusiasts will gather to watch the historic liftoff. The launch was supposed to happen Monday, but it was called off because of fuel leaks and a bad engine sensor. Once...
