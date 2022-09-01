Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
First year of First Saturdays a success for Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September 3 capped off the first anniversary of First Saturday events hosted by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. The First Saturday events originated from downtown businesses asking DHA to generate extra traffic to the area. “The merchants were requesting that we do an event that would help...
Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?
The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
WDAM-TV
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
WDAM-TV
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed. Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. - Closed for Labor Day.
WDAM-TV
Labor Day deals are underway in the Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, shoppers were in and out of stores, weaving through aisles, filling baskets with fresh produce, meats and other goods. Local Corner Market employees said they were prepared for the Labor Day rush and greeted guests with smiles and fully stocked shelves. Cicely Garrette stopped by...
WTOK-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island. “Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is...
WDAM-TV
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Kiwanis Club celebrates 35 years, new president
WDAM-TV
Hub City pastor receives ‘gift of life’ with double kidney transplant
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Instructors at Hattiesburg High School are gearing up for its First Responders’ Day event. Emergency personnel from multiple agencies throughout the Hub City will be at the event, including the Hattiesburg Fire Department, EMS, ASAP Ambulance and the military. High School Law and Public Safety...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought the Hub City classic rides, fair food and the return of the Hypnotist Show by Benjamin Jackson. “The comedy hypnotist show is basically, like, I get people to come up on stage, and I hypnotize them to do different, funny things,” said Jackson. “And lots of people come, and they love the show because when you’re under hypnosis, you do feel relaxed, and it’s a very good experience. And of course, when you get up from hypnosis, you feel very energetic, so lots of people love to do that. And it’s a fun show to see.”
WDAM-TV
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
mageenews.com
Spill on Highway 49 Friday
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Fire Department and Magee Police Department received a call at 9:30 AM informing the agencies that an 18 wheeler hauling animal waste bi products spilled a portion of its load in the highway.
impact601.com
City of Laurel addresses possible voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council has begun the process for the City of Laurel to handle a voluntary annexation. During a recent City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort. According...
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
6 juveniles arrested, 16 firearms recovered by joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies
Six juveniles have been arrested, and 16 firearms have been recovered in a joint effort between two Mississippi law agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, has charged six juveniles in connection to multiple felony crimes, and recovered 16 weapons. The six...
Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
Comments / 0