fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
fox5dc.com
Maryland candidates for Governor campaign at Gaithersburg Labor Day parade
GAITHERSBURG, MD - Gaithersburg became the center of Maryland's political world today as Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox made the town's annual Labor Day Parade a key stop on their campaign trails. Maryland will be saying goodbye to Larry Hogan in January as term limits will conclude the...
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
fox5dc.com
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Renewed push to allow swimming in Potomac River in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People are enjoying the long Labor Day Weekend out on the water. But in D.C., a swimming ban is in place in the Potomac River. A push to remove that ban got some extra attention this week after a famous singer told fans she took a dip in the Potomac. […]
Man from Maryland killed in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing happened Thursday night, September 1, according to a police report.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
mocoshow.com
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit
There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
fox5dc.com
Bowser reaffirms stance on SROs in DC schools
WASHINGTON - After Wednesday's shooting outside IDEA Charter School in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III was asked if he thought School Resource Officers could have helped deter the situation. "I think that incidents like this really underscores the importance of having our school resource officers who are able...
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID suspects in chase that ended in rollover on US Route 1
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia have identified the four men arrested Thursday after a car chase ended with the crash of a carjacked SUV on U.S. Route 1. Police said Kaseem Pierce, 20, of Maryland, was the driver, and was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disregard police command to stop and driving without a valid license.
36 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday...
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
NBC Washington
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident
A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
NBC Washington
Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting
A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Fugitive accused of trafficking PCP leads police on chase
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a Howard County man wanted in connection to a drug trafficking ring. Joseph Donta Parker, 41, is facing several drug-related charges including CDS: import into state and CDS: possession with intent to distribute. Investigators say Parker was...
fox5dc.com
DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Officers say the victim, a...
