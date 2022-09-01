ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
MARYLAND STATE
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
MARYLAND STATE
Renewed push to allow swimming in Potomac River in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People are enjoying the long Labor Day Weekend out on the water. But in D.C., a swimming ban is in place in the Potomac River. A push to remove that ban got some extra attention this week after a famous singer told fans she took a dip in the Potomac. […]
POTOMAC, MD
From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit

There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bowser reaffirms stance on SROs in DC schools

WASHINGTON - After Wednesday's shooting outside IDEA Charter School in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III was asked if he thought School Resource Officers could have helped deter the situation. "I think that incidents like this really underscores the importance of having our school resource officers who are able...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Co. police ID suspects in chase that ended in rollover on US Route 1

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia have identified the four men arrested Thursday after a car chase ended with the crash of a carjacked SUV on U.S. Route 1. Police said Kaseem Pierce, 20, of Maryland, was the driver, and was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disregard police command to stop and driving without a valid license.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
‘Past Devastated': Friends Remember Woman Shot, Killed in Fairfax County Domestic Incident

A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, in a case of domestic violence in a Fairfax County home, law enforcement sources tell News4. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson said. A man said he had accidentally shot his wife.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Woman Dead, Man Injured in Fairfax County Shooting

A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in a Fairfax County home, authorities say. Police were called to reports of a shooting at the 7900 Block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria at 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, a Fairfax County Police spokesperson told News4. Officers found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhouse.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

