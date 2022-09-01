Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Labor Day weather records in the Quad Cities
Plan on some clouds and below normal temps today in the Quad Cities…but don’t plan on any Labor Day weather records. The hottest it’s ever been? Not quite 100° but we did have a Labor Day holiday with a high of 99° back in 1913.
ourquadcities.com
40 years ago today, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found
Today marks 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa. The story of the missing West Des Moines paperboy continues to captivate people worldwide. Johnny Gosch disappeared in the early hours of September 5, 1982 on his paper route.
ourquadcities.com
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says. The proposed “Bottle Bill” rule revisions aim to:. Implement changes made to Iowa Code due to the passage of Senate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf entries win in Iowa State Fair sheep show
KC Suffolks of Parkersburg exhibited the Grand Champion Ram in the Suffolk Sheep show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. KC Suffolks also took home the first place Premier Exhibitor title. Riverview Livestock of Barrett, Minn., showed the Grand Champion Ewe. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the...
ourquadcities.com
Get spooky in Davenport with the GAHC
Once upon a time, criminals in Chicago cringed when they heard about the Quad Cities. Back then, Davenport had the dubious honor of being called “The Wickedest City in America.” Whether they’re about ghosts, gangsters or brothels, there are plenty of stories Davenport has to spill, and they don’t come with milk and cookies.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ourquadcities.com
Gov hopeful DeJear believes Iowans more independent than loyal to D or R label
DeJear fighting uphill as underdog in polls and campaign money. We’re 65 days away from decision day in November. One of Iowa’s big races is for governor. Incumbent Kim Reynolds faces a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear. The most recent poll by the Des Moines Register is from...
Comments / 0