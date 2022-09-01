Read full article on original website
Stacy Dawn
4d ago
Why should the police be security for this event?...free security, at least free for many islands...this event is known to get out of control...for decades they have gotten free security...I think it is time for them to hire their own security..
Reply(2)
2
Related
Kait 8
Concert crowd brings weekend safety concerns
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend full of festivities at Many Islands brought in hundreds of eager concertgoers and some safety concerns. Over 500 tickets were purchased for “The Float” which led to some possible safety concerns approaching the holiday weekend. Labor Day weekend is about spending time...
Kait 8
Deputy with decades of service lost cancer battle
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A deputy that served the Randolph County community for decades lost his battle with cancer Sunday. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell shared the death of Randolph County Deputy Wilburn Dean Kimble Jr., known as Willie, on Sept. 4. Kimble served the community for over 30...
Kait 8
‘Wild Tales’ for developing minds
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for a Saturday morning activity to spend with your kids? The Nature Center in Jonesboro has you covered. Wild Tales is hosted by the Jonesboro Public Library and features readings targeted toward younger kids. They get to learn about the wild while being surrounded by the wild.
KTLO
Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake
Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Calico Rock Museum receives pirate treasure trove
The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center received a treasure trove of artifacts and materials from the family of Coach Harold Ray and Mrs. Pat Jeffery. The collection includes Pirate yearbooks from 1951 to 1992, all of Coach Jeffery’s scorebooks, Pirate momentos and memorabilia, and several awards and plaques these two legends of our community received throughout their career.
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
onlyinark.com
An Afternoon in Cave City
When a good friend asks you to spend the afternoon in Cave City during peak watermelon season, you don’t say “no,” especially when said friend has a full slate of activities planned that go beyond the aforementioned fruit. Watermelon is synonymous with Cave City, and while folks in my neck of the woods go bonkers when a pickup truck with a bed-full of sticker-certified melons shows up, I was overly excited to go right to the source for my inaugural visit to the tiny town located 15 minutes north of Batesville.
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Sept. 5th: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Happy Labor Day Region 8. Things look mostly dry for the day, but I cannot rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but that chance is only around 20%. Rain chances do...
Kait 8
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a...
neareport.com
Man found murdered in Jonesboro; suspect arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday in Jonesboro. Authorities learned of the incident when an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren located Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the roadway, a release posted to Facebook said. When the officer approached Oden, he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No pulse was found. The coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.
Kait 8
Marshallese softball tournament attracts hundreds
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a thousand people from one particular community gathered in Paragould Friday to celebrate culture, family, and softball. The Marshallese community has grown in Paragould, and now they are making their mark by bringing the National Marshallese Softball tournament to the city. Around 22 softball teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ozark County Times
Good food, sweet treats will be served up at 14 booths at this year’s Hootin an Hollarin
The Victory Family Worship Center is one of 14 vendors signed up for this year’s Hootin an Hollarin festival. A longtime favorite at Hootin an Hollarin, it usually has funnel cakes, beans and cornbread, caramel apples and other festival favorites. Here Darlis Vincent hands a funnel cake with cherries to Will and Dee Collins during last year’s festival.
KTLO
Domestic disturbance leads to aggravated assault charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man has been arrested after a domestic disturbance leads to two felony charges. 21-year-old Devon Michael Elliott of Mountain View was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member along with domestic battery in the third degree. On August 14, authorities were called...
Kait 8
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles recovered, 19 arrested in “Operation Ice River”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies had a busy Monday, as they executed an operation in Independence County where several arrests were made, and several items were recovered. According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 29, deputies executed “Operation Ice River”. In the...
Kait 8
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting. The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway. Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near...
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
KTLO
24 Mountain Home High School senior interns recieve white coats
Twenty-four Mountain Home High School seniors participated in a white coat ceremony in partnership with Baxter Health. Personnel from Baxter Health placed a white coat on the student interns along with a stethoscope around their necks. Last year, high school students were welcomed back into the hospital’s education building after being unable to learn at the facility due to COVID-19. Sarah Bronzynski, the hospital’s Director of Education, said that students will continue their training in these educational settings, but hopes the students will be able to observe some real-life trauma and emergent situations later this year.
Kait 8
Missing woman found safe
LAWRENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had found the missing woman. Just after 11 a.m., Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said Victoria Norton was found safe in Osceola, Mo. Sgt. Jaime White told us they were looking for Victoria Norton. Norton went missing...
Kait 8
A-State soccer ties Little Rock in Sunday non-conference tilt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s soccer team out-shot rival Little Rock 18-5 on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park, but neither team found the net in a scoreless draw. Summit Dann led all players with five shots, including a pair on target, as A-State (1-2-2) fired five...
Comments / 4