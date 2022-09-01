ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Sweeps Alpena in Big North Conference Play

By Danielle King
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JrbH_0hdRRNIU00

CADILLAC – The Cadillac Vikings opened up Big North Conference play with a three-game sweep (25-12, 25-17 & 25-15) of visiting Alpena on Wednesday.

Alpena had leads in each of the first two sets, but the Vikings (8-2-1 overall) responded to close each out for the wins.

Cadillac next travels to face league foe Traverse City Central on Wednesday, September 7th, while the Wildcats will play their next game at Traverse City West on Wednesday, September 6th.

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

TC West Shows Off Over Mason

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans hosted the Mason Bulldogs in boys soccer. T.C. West took the lead in the first period with a goal from Ian Robertson and Keegan Smith. Into the second period, Aidan Orth put up the third goal to extend the lead. Mason’s...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Alpena, MI
Sports
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
wsgw.com

Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Man Dies After Crash in Isabella County

One person is dead and two other injured after a Friday crash in Isabella County. Police say the crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. when a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport failed to yield to a black, 2011 GMC Terrain at a traffic light at Broadway and Summerton roads. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#City West#The Cadillac Vikings#Big North Conference#Wildcats
abc12.com

Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
HARRISON, MI
traverseticker.com

Mundos Plans Next Big Expansion; More Restaurant, Retail News

On the heels of opening two new coffee shops on West Front Street this year, Mundos Roasting & Co. is preparing for its next big move: relocating its original Boon Street headquarters to a new building at the corner of Boon and Garfield that will more than double the company’s space, allowing for expanded parking and new services including brewing classes, roastery tours, and coffee cuppings. The Ticker has an inside look at the company’s plans, plus multiple other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Sports
UpNorthLive.com

Two people arrested in Manton for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Wexford County for drug possession charges, Michigan State Police said. John Adair, 40, from Detroit, and Rebecca Hill, from Sana Cruz, CA, were arrested for possession of meth, MSP said. Another story: Two Petoskey residents arrested for sexually abusing children.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Mt. Pleasant Under Boil Water Advisory

The city of Mount Pleasant is under a boil water advisory as of Thursday. A water sample taken Thursday showed levels of 1.99 turbidity unties, which is above the standard of 1.0 turbidity units, according to the city of Mount Pleasant. According to the city a problem occurred with the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout

ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
WNEM

Police searching for retail fraud suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy