Cadillac Sweeps Alpena in Big North Conference Play

CADILLAC – The Cadillac Vikings opened up Big North Conference play with a three-game sweep (25-12, 25-17 & 25-15) of visiting Alpena on Wednesday.

Alpena had leads in each of the first two sets, but the Vikings (8-2-1 overall) responded to close each out for the wins.

Cadillac next travels to face league foe Traverse City Central on Wednesday, September 7th, while the Wildcats will play their next game at Traverse City West on Wednesday, September 6th.