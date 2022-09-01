ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Snohomish, WA
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Concerns raised that booking policies at jail impact Tacoma businesses

TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.
TACOMA, WA
Bruce Harrell
MyNorthwest

A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities

Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two attempted kidnappings in Seattle in less than two hours

SEATTLE — Two attempted kidnappings, roughly an hour and a half apart, have Seattle parents on edge. The first incident happened Tuesday morning in North Seattle. Neighbors tell KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan that around 11 a.m., they heard screams and ran outside. Court documents show a man was lurking on 45th Avenue Northeast in a black BMW. Authorities later identified the man as Nash Miller.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
EVERETT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Police Shooting in Tacoma

Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
TACOMA, WA

