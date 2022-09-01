Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Rescue swimmers train in Renton for people 'having the worst day of their life'
RENTON, Wash. — At the Lindbergh Pool, the best of the best train for those at their worst. “We’re making a really big difference for people who are having the worst day of their life,” said Ann Hoag, a firefighter and rescue swimmer with South King Fire and Rescue.
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts
SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
KOMO News
Seattle Public Schools, Port Angeles could soon join Kent teachers on strike
SEATTLE — School in the state’s largest district is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but its teachers are preparing for a possible strike, likely delaying the first day of classes. Results from a recent vote will determine by Wednesday if union members in Seattle Public Schools authorized a...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
KOMO News
Concerns raised that booking policies at jail impact Tacoma businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities
Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
Whidbey Island float plane crash: ’10 presumed dead’ with 1 body found after Friday Harbor aircraft ‘nosedived’ into sea
TEN people are presumed dead after witnesses described seeing a plane 'nosedive' into the water on Sunday. The float plane was carrying a child and nine other passengers during the horror crash on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Washington. A tweet from USCG Pacific Northwest announced the deadly Sunday afternoon...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
Two attempted kidnappings in Seattle in less than two hours
SEATTLE — Two attempted kidnappings, roughly an hour and a half apart, have Seattle parents on edge. The first incident happened Tuesday morning in North Seattle. Neighbors tell KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan that around 11 a.m., they heard screams and ran outside. Court documents show a man was lurking on 45th Avenue Northeast in a black BMW. Authorities later identified the man as Nash Miller.
KOMO News
Investigators looking into why rape suspect was able to mount escape from facility
KING COUNTY, Wash. — KOMO News has been pushing to understand why an 18-year-old suspect with an extensive criminal history in two states, was serving time at a group home and then escaped. Jayvantre Sin, 18, was charged with two violent rapes just days apart, which allegedly happened in...
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
KOMO News
One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
seattlemedium.com
Police Shooting in Tacoma
Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
