Volleyball Hosts Sam Houston Tuesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. ABOUT THE AGGIES. Texas...
Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Sugar Land, Texas, native landed a spot on the Fight in the Fort’s All-Tournament Team after helping the Aggies go 3-0 at the event last weekend. Lednicky turned in her second 20-kill performance of the season finishing with a career-high 23 kills on .395 hitting TCU on Saturday.
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico)...
Smith Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The central defender played the entire 180 minutes as the Aggies posted two road shutouts against Big Ten Conference foes Illinois and Ohio State. Smith anchored a backline...
No. 11 Aggies Lock in Runner-Up Finish at Carmel Cup
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team began the 2022-23 season with a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup on Sunday at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links. “We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” head...
Aggies and Buckeyes Play to 0-0 Draw
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies and Ohio State Buckeyes played to a 0-0 tie in Sunday’s matinee at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Maroon & White posted their fifth shutout in the first six matches as the backline of Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith, along with help from the midfield, held Ohio State to four shots-on-goal for the match.
Normangee falls to Iola
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -The Iola bulldogs (1-1) obtained their first win against the Normangee panthers (0-2) at Panther Stadium Friday night. The Bulldogs started off strong in the first quarter with a pass from Brain Crosby to Cale Creamer for their first touchdown of the game. In the second quarter the panthers put some points on the board with a quarter back keeper by Dallas Jones. The Panthers found success with a two point conversion right after the touchdown. The bulldogs didn’t let up and in the third quarter Crosby threw to Braydon Padgett for 38 yards that set up Crosby on the keeper for a touchdown.
Aggies Win Fight in the Fort with 3-1 Victory Over TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (4-2) went undefeated at the Fight in the Fort after besting TCU (1-4) in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23) Saturday night. Caroline Meuth was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Lauren Hogan and Elena Karakasi earned the event’s...
Texas A&M blanks Sam Houston 31-0 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team beat Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday to open the 2022 season. The game was suspended for about three hours at halftime due to a lightning delay. The Aggies led 17-0 before the delay, and Devon Achane and Ainias Smith added touchdowns in the second half after the pause in the action.
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers (2-0) stayed unbeaten on the young season after a 6-0 overtime win over Hearne Friday night at Hornet Field. The game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field after several inches of rain fell earlier this week. The rain seemed to follow the Eagles to Caldwell as the game sat through a long weather delay.
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
College Station wins home opener over Nolan Catholic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a lengthy lightning delay, the College Station football team beat Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth) 52-7 at Cougar Field Friday night for their home opener. Anthony Trevino had two first-quarter touchdown runs. Quarterback Arrington Maiden had a touchdown pass to Xavier Vela and a touchdown...
Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Sam Houston on Sep. 3, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
Texas A&M drops intense hype video for 2022 season opener
Texas A&M is hyped to kick off Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station. Ahead of Saturday’s contest with Sam Houston State, the Aggies dropped a BTHO game trailer with highlights from camp. Fisher can be heard telling the team, “We ain’t done.”. Under...
Rain and lightning put a damper on Snook, Brazos Christian football game
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Storms that blew through the Brazos Valley put a damper on the Snook Bluejays’ home opener against the Brazos Christian Eagles at Bluejay Field Friday night. It was a high-energy game from the very start as Snook put a quick six on the scoreboard when...
Homecoming for the Williams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday will serve as a homecoming for the Williams brothers for SHSU. Linebacker Trevor Williams and wide receiver Tony Williams have both been on the team since 2019 and starred in high school at A&M Consolidated High School. As long as they could hold a football,...
Yulkeith Brown scores first TD of college career on 66-yard bomb from Haynes King
Yulkeith Brown showed off his great speed to get the Texas A&M Aggies out of an offensive rut early in Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State. The Aggies’ offense failed to score points on its first 2 possessions, but on the third try, the Aggies found the end zone.
Fans experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art Aggie Park for the first time on Aggie gameday Saturday morning. The new space features over 20 acres of land, a two-part lake, an amphitheater and more. It’s all a part of a $36 million donation from private donors to Texas A&M University.
